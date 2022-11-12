"I know for a fact": Trainwreck tells Adin Ross and Kai Cenat that smaller streamers are getting paid better than them

A recent Kai Cenat stream also featured guests such as Adin Ross and Tyler "Trainwreck," who had disconcerting news. According to Trainwreck, Twitch is paying streamers 1/10th of what they truly deserve, given their large audiences.

He told the streamers that they have more power than they realize, and Twitch is trying to keep them from moving platforms. Specifically, Trainwreck highlighted Hasan and Pokimane as streamers who are paid better than Kai and Adin Ross.

“I know for a fact, for a fact, that they are on contracts worth more than you.”

Trainwreck claimed that Twitch cares more about smaller streamers

According to Tyler, larger streamers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat aren't paid what they deserve. He alleged that Twitch wanted to stay locked to the platform by selling the fear of not being as popular elsewhere. He said:

“You think your viewership is Twitch only, and if you go anywhere else, that you won’t be as big. Therefore, they’re hoping that you’re cornered, in that corner, where you’re gonna stay loyal to Twitch, when in reality, they’re gonna spit in your face every corner they go.”

The gambling Twitch streamer clarified that he believes Twitch undervalues Kai and Adin. The two could go elsewhere or even multistream. Kai Cenat is the most-subscribed channel on the platform. He brings in massive viewership for Twitch. Trainwreck went on to say:

“And they’re only gonna take care of streamers like Hasan and Pokimane, right? So what you need to do, turn around, ‘nah, f**k you, we’re bigger than both of them times f**kin’ 10, we have communities much more loyal. So either take care of us like that, or we’re f**kin’ dippin, we’re gonna multistream, or take our business elsewhere.’ That’s the way you need to go about it.”

Kai has a loyal following, as evident by the support he gets from his chat. If he moved, it's quite likely that those viewers would follow the streamer to a different platform. Kai's Twitch stream agreed with Trainwreck that he was being undervalued by Twitch. Tyler further stated:

“I know there are people with 1/10th your size getting paid more by Twitch directly.”

He called Twitch out for focusing more on smaller streamers than the biggest stars on their platform. Kai and Adin seemed shocked that the chat was entirely on board with the other streamer's statements. When Adin asked if he was sure of his conclusion, Trainwrecks replied:

“I know for a fact, for a fact, that they are on contracts worth more than you. I’m telling you right now, you have no idea how absolutely, I’m telling you, bro, I, listen, there’s a reason why these c**ksuckers don’t want me in a position, 30k viewers or higher.”

The Twitch streamer continued his rant by claiming that Twitch wanted him gone and doesn't want him to grow more popular. He claimed the platform was scared because he was telling the truth. He advised Adin and Kai to be more mindful of the power they possess with their numbers.

Social media responds to Trainwreck's allegations

Tyler's claims were shocking, and Reddit split about the conclusion. One Redditor asked to see examples of the claims lobbed by the streamer. The assertion that "family-friendly" streamers attempted to bring down Kai and Adin was debunked by a user who called Trainwreck a psychopath.

However, some Redditors were convinced that a conspiracy was brewing on Twitch. Family-friendly streamers also bring in massive ad revenue from brands and sponsors, so it would make sense for the Amazon-owned platform to pay them well for their time and effort.

It seemed to some that all Tyler does is a rant about Hasan and Pokimane (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Several Redditors called out Tyler for trying to spread hate between different communities. They alleged that he was trying to throw mud at the wall to see what stick. The streaming community is tightly knit, and word travels quickly. All he has to do is sow speculation without providing proof.

It seemed many thought it was just a toxic message that the Twitch streamer was trying to spread (Image via Reddit)

Whether Adin Ross or Kai Cenat agree with Trainwreck and his alleged conspiracy remains to be seen, but Tyler remains adamant about his claims regarding Twitch.

