“I have some things in the works” - Trainwreck reveals he is working on a Twitch rival platform to gamble again

During an October 17 live broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam hinted towards working on a Twitch rival platform to revive gambling streams again. He mentioned:

"I have some things in the works."

Trainwreck, one of the internet's most prominent streamers, devised a well-thought-out plan to resurrect gambling-related content just as the Amazon-owned platform decided to end it a month ago. Instead of reintroducing it on the same platform, Trainwreck is considering introducing a completely new platform to stream gambling content.

There's no denying that gambling streams and content from unlicensed websites are a hot topic in the community. Following Twitch's ban on gambling, many creators and well-known faces on the purple platform have brainstormed new ways to reintroduce the practice on Amazon's platform.

Popular Twitch streamer Trainwreck hints at creating his own streaming platform

Following widespread backlash, Twitch announced a ban on unlicensed gambling websites and streams on the platform effective September 21, 2022, in an effort to protect its users from gambling addiction. Twitch briefly explained certain major changes to their gambling policies in a statement posted on the purple platform's official Twitter handle.

With that being said, the new update policy prohibits streamers from live broadcasting content related to unlicensed slots, websites, roulette and dice games.

As expected, the decision evoked an intense debate on the internet. While the majority of creators and streamers like HasanAbi and Pokimane appreciated the purple platform for taking a huge step in stopping gaming addiction in the younger generation, a few creators, including the likes of xQc, Trainwreck and many more, slammed the multitude of claims to ban the practice on Twitch following ItsSiker's controversy.

However, things have taken an interesting turn with Trainwreck working on his own streaming platform to bring gambling back into the streaming realm. The Twitch creator revealed during his most recent livestream that the foundation for creating a new platform to reintroduce the practice began to form as soon as the purple platform ruled out its updated policy. Speaking about his future on Twitch as of now, the philantrophist noted:

"I'm gonna keep it a buck. I'm just gonna, you know, do my thing on Twitch. You know whether it's Gordan Ramsay reacting to some good stuff, some scuff podcast, set up reviews with a bunch of stuff to get back on track. CS: GO case opening on a whole new level."

That's not all, he even ruled out the possibility of switching to other rival platforms such as YouTube and Facebook Gaming to continue his gambling streams. Continuing his train of thought, he further noted:

"As far as what I'm gonna do gambling wise, I don't know. I don't really want to go to another platform as of now. You know I have some things in the works. You know possibly creating my own platform. I don't know, we'll see. You know but that stuff will come in time and time will you know see what the f*ck is good. I am excited for the return of the podcast next week though."

Livestream viewers reacted to Treainwreck's revealtion

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, elicting quite a lot of interesting reactions from liveviewers. On Twitch alone, the clip has amassed a whooping 11k views in no time.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions online, here's what fans had to say:

At the time of writing, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. While Trainwreck didn't elaborate on what the platform would be all about and how he is planning to compete against a well-established streaming platform like Twitch with his brand new venture, the gambling war has certainly taken an interesting turn.

