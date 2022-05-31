The entire Trainwreck x ChocoTaco controversy involving Asmongold and Nmplol explained

An incident involving Trainwreck that could've passed under the radar of streamers and fans, became the subject of intense discussion and conflict yesterday. ChocoTaco reacted negatively to the news of Trainwreck's expensive birthday gift to Get_Right.
With the gambling row currently at its height, everyone who visits Twitch daily is taking a stand on the burning issue. The controversy reached Twitter when Trainwreck left scathing replies to ChocoTaco's personal comments against him.
Read on to find out how other big streamers like Asmongold and Nmplol got roped into the thick of it.
How Trainwreck's $15,000 gift to Get_Right caused a massive controversy
This tweet by Jake Lucky caused a long spiral that occupied Twitter users for quite some time yesterday. Trainwreck is a popular gambling streamer who is regularly in the news for flaunting his massive wins from the various bets he places on his promoted platforms.
TSM content creator ChocoTaco was not impressed by the streamer's expensive gift to his friend and replied to the news with a quote from Star Trek Next Generation character Jean Luc Picard.
Trainwreck replied with a series of strong tweets explaining his position, and particularly replying to chocoTaco's references to his "villanoius acts."
choco's point about being harassed by Tyler's followers roped in Asmongold and Nmplol as well.
Both came to Trainwreck's defense despite being staunch anti-gambling streamers, as they felt this was a classic case of a small streamer attacking a popular one before playing victim when fans bombarded their comments.
Asmongold also went on to say that chocoTaco's original tweet was clearly meant to be hurtful towards the streamer.
The points raised by Asmon and Nmplol are part of a larger, older debate wherein popular streamers believe that small creators take positions against them for publicity or attention.
"Oh! Trainwreckstv replied to me, did you see that? "
Trainwreck's discovery of an earlier Sportskeeda article about some on-stream comments by chocoTaco has also led him to directly accuse the latter of doing it all for attention.
Shortly after levelling these accusations, the streamer also hilariously remarked that the only reason he got involved was his love for the quote's source.
It remains to be seen if chocoTaco will reply to these fresh allegations of trying to gain publicity. Fans continue to speculate that the smaller creators play victims to gain prominence. Furthermore, the ongoing discussion around gambling is far from over.