The entire Trainwreck x ChocoTaco controversy involving Asmongold and Nmplol explained

An incident involving Trainwreck that could've passed under the radar of streamers and fans, became the subject of intense discussion and conflict yesterday. ChocoTaco reacted negatively to the news of Trainwreck's expensive birthday gift to Get_Right.

With the gambling row currently at its height, everyone who visits Twitch daily is taking a stand on the burning issue. The controversy reached Twitter when Trainwreck left scathing replies to ChocoTaco's personal comments against him.

Read on to find out how other big streamers like Asmongold and Nmplol got roped into the thick of it.

How Trainwreck's $15,000 gift to Get_Right caused a massive controversy

This tweet by Jake Lucky caused a long spiral that occupied Twitter users for quite some time yesterday. Trainwreck is a popular gambling streamer who is regularly in the news for flaunting his massive wins from the various bets he places on his promoted platforms.

TSM content creator ChocoTaco was not impressed by the streamer's expensive gift to his friend and replied to the news with a quote from Star Trek Next Generation character Jean Luc Picard.

chocoTaco @chocoTaco @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT



"Villains who twirl their moustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged" @Trainwreckstv Picard said it best:"Villains who twirl their moustaches are easy to spot. Those who clothe themselves in good deeds are well camouflaged"

Trainwreck replied with a series of strong tweets explaining his position, and particularly replying to chocoTaco's references to his "villanoius acts."

TrainwrecksTv replies to chocoTaco's comments (Image via Twitter)

Trainwreck replies to chocoTaco's comments (Image via Twitter)

choco's point about being harassed by Tyler's followers roped in Asmongold and Nmplol as well.

chocoTaco @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky @GeT_RiGhT you just accidentally explained that you didn't understand the quote, followed by your viewers blindly agreeing. also not a coincidence that I'm getting toxic DMs and harassment on stream. gonna leave it at that.

Both came to Trainwreck's defense despite being staunch anti-gambling streamers, as they felt this was a classic case of a small streamer attacking a popular one before playing victim when fans bombarded their comments.

youtube.com/nmplol @nmplol @chocoTaco @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky



Hey bud, if you don't wanna get stung, don't poke the bee hive 🤪 @GeT_RiGhT Regardless of who is right or wrong, I cannot stand when small streamers say shit to bigger streamers and the bigger streamer responds and they start crying about harassment from viewers.Hey bud, if you don't wanna get stung, don't poke the bee hive 🤪

Zack @Asmongold @chocoTaco @nmplol @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky



I'm sure if you started watching divisive content on your stream some of the takes from your audience would be equally bad



I'm sure if you started watching divisive content on your stream some of the takes from your audience would be equally bad

There's no need to be sanctimonious @GeT_RiGhT The actions of a small group of people is not an indictment of an entire community nor is it of the streamer.I'm sure if you started watching divisive content on your stream some of the takes from your audience would be equally badThere's no need to be sanctimonious

Asmongold also went on to say that chocoTaco's original tweet was clearly meant to be hurtful towards the streamer.

Zack @Asmongold @chocoTaco @nmplol @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky



Don't you think your original post caused people to harass Train?



Don't you think your original post caused people to harass Train?

Of course it did, that was your goal when you posted it @GeT_RiGhT The only thing obvious here is that you thought you could talk shit to someone then pretend to be a victim when they do the same thing back to youDon't you think your original post caused people to harass Train?Of course it did, that was your goal when you posted it

The points raised by Asmon and Nmplol are part of a larger, older debate wherein popular streamers believe that small creators take positions against them for publicity or attention.

"Oh! Trainwreckstv replied to me, did you see that? "

Trainwreck's discovery of an earlier Sportskeeda article about some on-stream comments by chocoTaco has also led him to directly accuse the latter of doing it all for attention.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv now you know why i ignore these idiots, they high road on twitter because they can, but then accidentally show their real motives behind their reasoning live on twitch now you know why i ignore these idiots, they high road on twitter because they can, but then accidentally show their real motives behind their reasoning live on twitch https://t.co/tDQXbVDJDB

Shortly after levelling these accusations, the streamer also hilariously remarked that the only reason he got involved was his love for the quote's source.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @RsAldog funny thing is, i only got triggered because Jean-Luc Picard is one of my favorite characters @RsAldog funny thing is, i only got triggered because Jean-Luc Picard is one of my favorite characters 😂

It remains to be seen if chocoTaco will reply to these fresh allegations of trying to gain publicity. Fans continue to speculate that the smaller creators play victims to gain prominence. Furthermore, the ongoing discussion around gambling is far from over.

