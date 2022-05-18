"Get mad at the system" Asmongold shares views on xQc's gambling

Asmongold has joined the scores of streamers and fans who are still discussing the morality of xQc's gambling streams, an ongoing discussion since the latter revealed the scale of his gambling activities on a podcast with Pokimane earlier this month.

When talking about xQc's gambling, Asmongold spoke about tackling the root of the issue and not blaming individuals.

"Get mad at the system...you can get mad at the people all you want but you're shouting into the void."

Asmongold chips in on the xQc gambling debate

It is not known what prompted Zack to discuss the topic as the full VOD is not available, but he appears to be addressing a viewer's query about his stance on the ongoing discussion in the community.

"I'm not going to do a moral thing like he shouldn't do it or whatever. He should do whatever he wants."

The streamer echoed the views of a section of the community who have said that if there is a problem with gambling streams or the promotion of gambling in general, then Twitch should be the one brought to account, not streamers.

"People who're getting mad about it, petition Twitch not him (xQc)."

The One True King founder felt that as Twitch is a content creation platform, even if one creator gives up gambling due to public harrassment, there are plenty others who will partake in the trend.

"If he stops someone else will start. If people bullied xQc into stopping gambling and then Adin Ross showed up and kept gambling, It's just meet the new boss same as the old boss. It's just going to be the same. It's never going to be different. There's always going to be a new person doing it."

Asmongold concluded his stance by saying that there is no real benefit to petitioning individual streamers, and only institutional change can create some actual change.

"You don't like it get mad at the system. You can get mad at the people all that you want. Just know that you're shouting into the void."

Fans react to Asmongold's take on xQc's gambling row

The streamer diving into this hot topic is generating a lot of reactions on social media, given there is a split among Zack's own fans regarding this issue.

Many of those involved in the discussion are also speculating whether Asmon's take is in lieu of him taking on similar sponsorships, in a bid to not offend xQc's massive fanbase.

