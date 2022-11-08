"I'm not saying him!" - Kai Cenat responds to transphobic allegations following the double-date stream

Twitch stars Kai Cenat and Adin Ross received backlash from the community following a recent double-date livestream.

A clip from the stream went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, as the community accused both content creators of being transphobic during the broadcast:

The following day, on November 8, Kai Cenat was notified that he was trending on Reddit because of the aforementioned clip. The New York-native responded to the transphobic allegations, saying:

"No, oh my god! I'm not. No, no, no! I'm not saying him! I'm literally not saying him! I'm saying, 'Add them (add 'em), add them back.' Add 'em! Like, two. Like, them! Oh my god!"

Kai Cenat clarifies what he said during the controversial double-date stream, says that he was "feeling scared"

Kai Cenat's channel moderators informed him about the viral r/LivestreamFail post that accused him and Adin Ross of being transphobic. His first reaction was:

"What is this? Kai and Adin Ross being transphobic... what? Huh? What the f**k? What happened? No, no! Hide stream? Why does it say hide stream? It says clip is no longer available. Bro, what happened? Wait, what happened? No, bro! No! Bro, I can't go one week without being on LSF (r/LivestreamFail), bro! Oh my god! What did I do?"

Cenat clarified that he did not say "Add him back" but rather "Add them back" while referring to the women on the call during the double-date livestream. He went on to say:

"I didn't say, 'Add him back.' You can hear me and then, look, this is how you know I said 'Add 'em back.' Because look, I said 'Add 'em,' and I said, 'Add her back.' Look."

(Timestamp: 00:21:14)

The 20-year-old played back the now-deleted Twitch clip and reiterated his claims. Kai Cenat followed up by stating that he was "feeling scared":

"'Oh my god, bro! F**k, bro! Dude, what the f**k?! 'Her voice is deep as f**k.' Chat! Do y'all know if, bro... I don't know, I'm scared. Like, I'm scared to... like, I'm genuinely scared to like... bro, why do I feel scared, to like... bro, what the f**k?! Yo, I feel like, scared, bruh! Oh my god, this is so bad."

He started reading some of the fan reactions on the streamer-focused subreddit and added:

"I just want to see what people saying, bro. Oh my god, bro. Half of the comments are missing out. Yeah, she's a girl, by the way. She's a girl. Yo, I'm not anything. Yo, chat, look. I'm not anything phobic. Like, I'm not. I swear, I literally love everybody. I swear to god. Like, bro, I love, like, literally. Bro! I swear!"

Fans react to Kai Cenat's clarification

Kai Cenat's response was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread accrued more than 206 fan reactions. Here's what Redditors had to say:

Although Kai Cenat has clarified his transphobic remarks, fellow Twitch streamer Adin Ross is yet to respond to the allegations.

