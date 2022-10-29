"SJW with zero street smarts" - Trainwreck calls recent Twitch policy changes backward, blames personal politics

In the most recent “Scuffed” podcast, hosted by Tyler “Trainwreck”, the Twitch streamer took the Amazon-owned platform to task for allegedly allowing their personal opinions to influence policy decisions at Twitch.

With Twitch already being criticized for their recent change in revenue split policies, banning words from their platform, and being slow to react to the hate raid crisis, this is not what Tyler has been up in arms about. He’s been incredibly vocal about Twitch cracking down on gambling streams and blaming it on personal politics.

“I can predict whose calling the shots. It is an SJW book-smart individual with zero street smarts."

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Trainwreck calls out Twitch policy makers, saying that they need to leave their politics at home



Trainwreck takes shots at Twitch for their recent policy being influenced by personal politics

(Clip begins at 1:50:32)

During his most recent podcast, Trainwreck was rather vocal and clear about how he felt about these changes. Being a long-time gambling Twitch streamer, any changes to gambling regulations on Twitch are likely going to affect his streaming and content.

While getting his podcast set up, he stated to Tfue and other listeners that he knew exactly who was calling the shots at Twitch, blaming it on an “SJW book-smart individual with zero street smarts.”

The Twitch streamer stated that whoever is deciding on the current policy for the company needs to be fired. He insisted that he could tell exactly what kind of person they were, based on the decisions they were making for Twitch.

Trainwreck insisted that these people need to keep their personal politics at home, and not use it to influence Twitch policy.

“They need to go to these individuals and say, ‘Listen, you need to pack up all the politics you brought from your own home, that you brought to work, you need to pack it up, put it in your f**king bag, and bring it back home.”

According to the popular streamer, personal politics do not belong at work and should not influence what kinds of policies are made by Twitch, or in a workplace in general.

“I believe too much of the at-home politics are being brought to work and that is why Twitch is in the red. Everything that’s leading to these policy changes, that are totally f**king backward for the most part, is coming from that bulls**t.”

It’s currently unknown if anyone at Twitch will accede to Trainwreck’s wishes, and reverse their current gambling policies as it pertains to Twitch streams. Earlier this year, Twitch made a major announcement involving gambling.

The new policy prohibited streaming on gambling sites that include slots, roulette, and dice that are not licensed in the United States or other jurisdictions that have a sufficient level of consumer protection. This decision, in particular, targets Stake.com, Rollbit.com, and other similar websites.

Parenegade #BLM #SAH @ParenegadeGG @HUN2R Hunter is this even news at this point. Train complains like this every day. @HUN2R Hunter is this even news at this point. Train complains like this every day.

Some Twitter users aren’t even shocked at Trainwreck’s recent rant. According to at least one Twitter user, this seems to be a daily thing for the streamer. Others feel that Trainwreck is completely backwards in how he’s approaching this subject.

The 40+ Gamer, Indiana Jim @the40plusgamer @HUN2R I think he's got it totally backwards. These corporations are more political than most individuals are. It is corporate policy to try to make nice with the Media, with the Democrat politicians, and the professional grievance industry. @HUN2R I think he's got it totally backwards. These corporations are more political than most individuals are. It is corporate policy to try to make nice with the Media, with the Democrat politicians, and the professional grievance industry.

One response on the internet pointed out that corporations are far more political as they try to come to terms with a variety of outside sources and external factors. These include politicians, the media, and social media users.

GreySceyl @GreySceyl @HUN2R at some point, i just have to stop caring cuz im tired of all the yelling. this man has 0 peace. @HUN2R at some point, i just have to stop caring cuz im tired of all the yelling. this man has 0 peace.

i think he has lost the thread of what his job and platform really is. @HUN2R also, "at home politics" while he streams from home.i think he has lost the thread of what his job and platform really is. @HUN2R also, "at home politics" while he streams from home. i think he has lost the thread of what his job and platform really is.

Michael @Michaels_2020 @GreySceyl @HUN2R you didnt listen to what he said. he's talking about twitch employees imposing their own personal politics on the platform that impacts streamers money. @GreySceyl @HUN2R you didnt listen to what he said. he's talking about twitch employees imposing their own personal politics on the platform that impacts streamers money.

While some feel that Trainwreck is simply complaining, others seem to agree, or at least acknowledge the point that the Twitch streamer is trying to make. While this was only one of the many talking points made throughout the podcast, it is worth mentioning.

With YouTube slowly establishing itself as a major streaming platform, it’s unknown if Twitch will decide to walk back any of its policies in the future if major content creators continue to speak out in this manner.

