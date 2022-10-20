"I could buy Hasan, Poki": Trainwreckstv brags about earning massive amount of money from gambling streams

Popular Slots streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" was the most prominent voice against Twitch's ban on gambling practices such as slots, dice games, and roulettes that are unlicensed in the US. The prohibition came into effect on October 18 after #Twitchstopgambling started trending on Twitter, courtesy of streaming personalities Mizkif, Pokimane, HasanAbi, and more.

In a recent stream on the Pokelawls channel, Tyler appeared to be taking a dig against streamers who supported the ban on gambling content by bragging about how much money he had allegedly made through it:

"I could buy Hasan, Poki, Ludwig altogether and sell them and buy them again. F*cking p*ssies."

Trainwreckstv says he earned $360 million dollars from gambling streams

A prolific gambling streamer, Tyler streamed content under a highly lucrative Stake sponsorship and pulled in tens of thousands of viewers to his regular videos, where he played various games on the crypto gambling website. With Twitch's ban coming into effect a couple of days ago, he, along with content creators such as Roshtein, xQc, and Adin Ross, will presumably lose a major chunk of their revenue.

While playing Overwatch 2 with fellow streamers Pokelawls, Mendo, and others, Trainwreckstv mentioned that he was going to reveal exactly how much money he had earned through streaming slots and other forms of games related to gambling for crypto casino websites.

In what some might regard a boastful tone, the streamer claimed to have made some serious dough in the 16 months that he'd been sponsored:

"Here's what I'll do. Look, I got you, don't trip. You want some news to forget about everything you are talking about? Here you go. I'll release what I got paid since the beginning of my contract. I have been paid $360 million for 16 months of gambling."

When Pokelawls asked if what he said was true, Trainwreckstv clarified that it indeed was. This means that the streamer had, in fact, earned an insane amount of money over the last 1.3 years of his career.

"There you go lads, it's released. It's done. $360 million, there you go dumbf*cks."

The beef he has with Pokimane, Ludwig, and HasanAbi stems from the #Twitchstopgambling trend, where prominent streaming personalities urged the Amazon-owned platform to ban gambling streams in the aftermath of the ItsSliker controversy.

As the movement gained traction, Trainwreckstv boldly defended his habits and pointed out that slots and other similar games are being used as a scapegoat to pressure Twitch into banning the whole category.

The above tweets posted on the September 19 provide a good idea of how the streamer felt about the whole situation. His fears came true on September 21 when Twitch released a statement that effectively banned most of the games associated with crypto-gambling. It even mentioned Stake.com, the website which sponsored Trainwreckstv, in a list of sites now banned from the platform.

Reactions to the clip

The clip of the streamer talking about earning more than 300 million dollars over the course of 16 months naturally became a talking point across the streaming community.

Many appeared to be skeptical about the high figure, and the bold statement reignited the debate surrounding gambling sponsorships on Reddit and Twitter. Even social media personalities such as Jake Lucky started posting about the issue.

Trainwreckstv has talked about starting his own streaming platform so that he may continue his gambling streams. However, no concrete information about it has been released as of yet.

