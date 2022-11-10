Twitch Korea plans on removing VODs, Clips, Previous Broadcasts, Uploads, and Highlights, here's why

On November 9, Twitch Korea shared a blog post that detailed all the changes coming to VODs (Video on Demand), clips, previous broadcasts, uploads, and highlights.

The Amazon-owned livestreaming platform announced that the South Korean community will no longer be able to watch any Video on Demand content after December 13, 2022. An excerpt from the blog post reads:

"As a first step, from December 13, 2022, viewers in Korea will no longer be able to watch VOD content. From the beginning of 2023, the ability to create new VOD content in Korea will be discontinued. To reflect these changes, we are making the following changes to the Twitch Terms of Service, effective December 13, 2022."

Twitch Korea explains why they are stopping VOD-related content

The platform provided a reason for the removal of this feature in the FAQ section, claiming that they are making "efforts to meet the regulatory requirements in Korea":

"As part of our service development efforts to meet the regulatory requirements required in Korea, we have announced the cessation of viewing and creating VOD content in Korea. The service related to VOD content is not immediately stopped, and the community will be notified with time so that streamers can fully prepare in advance."

Twitch confirmed that clips, past broadcasts, highlights, and uploaded content will no longer be available from December 13, 2022 onwards. They recommended that streamers save and download all existing VOD content:

"As of December 13th, VOD content (including clips, previous broadcasts, highlights and uploaded content) will no longer be available on Twitch, making it impossible for streamers in Korea to manage VOD content. Please save and download all existing VOD content that you want to retain before the change takes effect."

The platform stated that the service's discontinuation was unrelated to cost-cutting measures and explained:

"Discontinuation of VOD content in Korea is not related to increased network fees and costs in the market. We've previously emphasized the importance of complying with Korean laws, and today, we are announcing the cessation of VOD content for Korean viewers in an effort to implement best practices to meet evolving regulatory standards."

In the final section of the post, Twitch confirmed that these changes will only affect South Korea, and that no other region will be affected.

Fans react to the platform's update

Twitter user Zach Bussey shared the news on his Twitter handle earlier today and the conversation thread attracted more than 20 fan replies:

Zach Bussey @zachbussey



The change begins on December 13, 2022.



blog.twitch.tv/ko-kr/2022/11/…



#TwitchNews Twitch Korea is removing VODs, Clips, Previous Broadcasts, Uploads, and Highlights.The change begins on December 13, 2022. Twitch Korea is removing VODs, Clips, Previous Broadcasts, Uploads, and Highlights. The change begins on December 13, 2022.blog.twitch.tv/ko-kr/2022/11/…#TwitchNews https://t.co/S7tUGOUAvh

A community member called the removal of the clips "pretty devastating news," speculating that the change would hamper cross-platform growth:

munchkinjesse @munchkinjesse @zachbussey According to the article, this also includes clips. As someone who streams here, this is pretty devastating news and really hinders cross platform growth. @zachbussey According to the article, this also includes clips. As someone who streams here, this is pretty devastating news and really hinders cross platform growth.

Another Twitter user called the news "terrible" and claimed that the service's removal would "cripple Korean streamers' growth":

Jay Cole @0JayCole0 @zachbussey Well this is absolutely terrible news. It's going to cripple korean streamers growth, especially those that don't just stream to South Korea. From what I understand the law causing this change doesn't just effect twitch either but also Youtube. So switching platform won't help @zachbussey Well this is absolutely terrible news. It's going to cripple korean streamers growth, especially those that don't just stream to South Korea. From what I understand the law causing this change doesn't just effect twitch either but also Youtube. So switching platform won't help

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

HeyyItsNick @HeyyThisIsNick @zachbussey Wait till Twitch realizes how much they are going to save on Bandwidth costs and make the same move here. @zachbussey Wait till Twitch realizes how much they are going to save on Bandwidth costs and make the same move here.

TuecerPrime @TuecerPrime @zachbussey This feels ominous. I hope its not a sign of what's coming for the States @zachbussey This feels ominous. I hope its not a sign of what's coming for the States

Leonardo Greed @leonardogreed



Plus, what is going on with South Korea? I'm totally lost on this one @zachbussey Ok, so if they desire to save their content, they need to record they streams at the same time as broadcasting? Or it's just not available for people to watch?Plus, what is going on with South Korea? I'm totally lost on this one @zachbussey Ok, so if they desire to save their content, they need to record they streams at the same time as broadcasting? Or it's just not available for people to watch?Plus, what is going on with South Korea? I'm totally lost on this one

Earlier this year, the platform announced that they would be downgrading the quality of broadcasts to 720p for the South Korean community.

Twitch provided an explanation for the change, claiming that they require an alternative solution to continue providing their services in the region as operating costs rise.

