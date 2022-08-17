"How do people actually live like that?" - Fans react as xQc shows off his messy streaming room

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" moved into a new living space a few days back and took the opportunity to showcase his streaming room during a recent broadcast.

The French-Canadian personality took the webcam in his hands and panned it towards the heap of old McDonald's food wrappers and packaging stockpiled right next to his streaming setup.

The minute-long clip ended up getting a lot of traction on YouTube, with several viewers sharing their thoughts on Felix's messy room. One fan comment, in particular, was well-liked by many community members, and it stated:

"Just stand up for 15 seconds and walk to the trash can... how do people actually live like that? It's not terrible hoarder status by any means but the fact he hides it from the cam proves that he knows it's gross. Like why not just have a trashcan by the desk at that point."

xQc starts a recent livestream by showcasing his messy streaming room

During the start of the recent broadcast, Felix's attention was drawn to the clutter on the left-hand side of his gaming setup, and he took the webcam in his hands to show it to his viewers.

Fans observed that he had several fast-food paper bags lying on the floor and that his desk was littered with empty soda cans. xQc stated that the situation was wrong and was looking forward to having it corrected. He exclaimed:

"Yo, hello! Bro, this is not right, though! Bro... bro, we got to get this s**t fixed, man! This is just getting too much!"

Timestamp: 00:00:00

The streamer ended the short showcase by welcoming his fans to the livestream and burst out laughing a few moments later. Here's a look at his messy room:

Fans react to the streamer showing his room

Fans expressed a wide variety of reactions in the YouTube comments section. Some suggested that Felix should hire a professional chef, while others joked by saying that the former Overwatch pro simply buys and moves to a new house once his room becomes too dirty:

Viewers were amused to see how the content creator was "surviving on McDonald's":

Here are some more fan comments:

This isn't the first time xQc has shown his unclean room to his viewers. Last year, Felix shared an image of his streaming room on Twitter, and fans were left shocked by its state. Many viewers urged the streamer to clean his room, with others offering to buy a trashcan for him.

