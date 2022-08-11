xQc reveals massive seven-figure winnings while gambling off-stream

Twitch star Felix "xQc" recently revealed that he managed to win a massive seven-figure sum during a gambling session off-stream.

Felix has openly discussed his gambling wins and losses, and he stated earlier today that he won the maximum amount on a virtual slot machine named The Gates of Olympus.

As he loaded a clip of the slots victory, it became clear that the streamer had initially wagered $1,000 per roll and had won $3,000. After getting several lucky rolls, the French-Canadian personality showed the chat that he had won a whopping $5,000,000.

xQc shows how he won $5,000,000 while playing a virtual slot machine called The Gates of Olympus

The Twitch sensation returned to host a gaming broadcast on August 11 and planned on playing Rust with other content creators during the ongoing Twitch Rivals.

At the start of his stream, he spent some time interacting with his fans and mentioned that he wanted to talk about his recent Stake gambling winnings. He said:

"First things first, yeah, yeah, yeah, guys, listen, I said in offline chat. I don't know if nobody cares. I hit the max win on The Gates of Olympus, okay? Actual max win, okay? Okay? Legit... I am not kidding! Okay, but it is fine."

xQc was initially hesitant to present the gambling moment to his viewers, but he soon opened the replay from Stake and asked his fans "not to get it twisted." He said:

"I might have gotten it slightly twisted. Guys, I feel like showing you guys... Guys, guys, I don't want to f***ing... I don't want to view gambling. It feels f***ing weird. It's weird, it's weird. Okay, I'll show you the max win, but do not get it twisted. Do not get it twisted, okay? I'll show the max win just because, and then we'll start stream normally. Okay? Here it is."

The replay clip began with him betting $1,000 and winning $3,000. Soon after, stars aligned for the streamer as a 558x multiplier was added to his winnings.

The total multiplier then reached 678x, and the winnings eventually surpassed the seven-figure mark. Felix's luck continued to shine as he won $5,000,000 owing to the 826x multiplier.

xQc added that his winnings would've been even higher. However, the virtual slot machine stopped after hitting $5,000,000:

"And this would've been... But I mean, it stops and it just bugs and it says max win and it just breaks. It would've went way harder, but it's the max win, so it stops. That's f***ing... that's so f***ing dumb!"

Felix later provided a public disclaimer about gambling, stating that this was an out-of-context win:

"Actually the first time. Also, no joke, this is a massive out-of-context win with massive losses before and probably after. So, yeah, man. Yeah, I don't want to f***ing mention that gamba (gambling) is good. It's dogs**t. I just wanted to show max win because you know, I feel like f***ing... a nice small juicer."

Fans react to xQc winning a seven-figure amount while gambling

More than 50 fans reacted to the streamer's clip in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans react to the streamer winning a seven-figure sum while gambling off-stream (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Felix is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch, known for having a keen interest in gambling and slot machines. He has spent more than 160 hours playing slots ever since he first announced hosting sponsored gambling streams on his channel.

