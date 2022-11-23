How to play on Ilios map in Overwatch 2?

In Overwatch 2, Ilios is a charming Mediterranean town with a lively harbor, winding trails for meandering hillside strolls, and stunning views and is located on a tiny island rising from the Aegean Sea. Players may enjoy breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea while engaging in combat on the Greek-themed battlefield. The map is available for the Control mode and Arcade mode - Capture the flag.

It is a gorgeous map and one of the best Control maps in Overwatch 2. In Control mode, both sides compete to gain possession of the objective present in the center of the map. The team that can control the target point for the longest period of time—100%—wins that Control round. Every Control round starts on a different area - the Lighthouse, the Ruins, and the Well in the Ilios map. The game is won by the first team to win two of the three Control rounds.

Teams must be aware of which Heroes are ideal for each of the three separate locations since each area is unique in its own way.

Everything to know about Ilios in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2 Ilios is an attractive map that is quite different from other maps. Players must have a thorough understanding of every separate location on the Ilios map to have the upper hand in the game.

There is an overall of 25 Heal packs in Ilios - eight in the Lighthouse, seven in the Ruins, and 10 in the Well. Players need to remember those locations and utilize them while engaging in battle and securing the objective.

Large falls into the void can be found at or inside the Well and Lighthouse control points, which should be avoided by teams. Teams should be mindful of those dangerous areas and make them in their favor with the help of push and pull abilities like Lucio's Soundwave, Pharah’s Concussive Blast, and Roadhog's Chain Hook to send unwary enemies into these traps and quickly eliminate them.

Additionally, Ilios' Well and the Lighthouse are crammed with small spaces and narrow passageways, making them ideal for close-quarter fights. Here, players need to select heroes based on their close-range abilities like Reinhardt, Zarya, Junker Queen, and more.

The Ruin location especially features several high platform spots and straight visions that can be dominated by Sniping Heroes like Widowmaker and Ashe. Players should be aware of those spots and position themselves perfectly to give critical hits to the opposition team.

The map provides certain tight spots and high angles where Heroes like Genji, Hanzo, and Pharah can position themselves to ambush the opposition team.

Heroes Suitable for Ilios map in Overwatch 2

1) Roadhog

Roadhog is an excellent aggressive Tank in Overwatch 2. His abilities - Scrap Gun, Chain Hook, and Whole Hog are ideal for Ilios and can even be used to throw enemies off the map in certain spots.

2) Zarya

Zarya is great at narrow pathways which offer strong damage reduction with her Barriers, enhancing her Particle Cannon and enabling her to quickly dispatch large groups of enemies. Her Ultimate ability - Graviton Charge - is excellent when enemies are taking control over the objective.

3) Genji

Genji is a proper choice on the Ilios map in Overwatch 2 as he can get into tight spots with his Cyber-agility and strike enemies without them knowing where the attacks are coming from. His Deflect ability comes in handy to avoid sniper shots and incoming fire. His Swift strike and Dragon blade can be used while the team is taking over the Control point.

4) Pharah

Pharah is great in the Lighthouse and the Well location. Due to the high spots and platforms in some areas of the map, Pharah may use her Rocket Launcher and Barrage to pound her enemies from a variety of angles. She can even utilize Concussive Blast to push enemies off the map around the control points of Well and Lighthouse.

5) Widowmaker

Overwatch 2's Widowmaker Hero is an excellent pick in the Ruins location with plenty of clear vision and high platforms. She may position herself while hiding and use her sniper to deal lethal headshots to the opposition team, which can alter the course of the match. Her Infra sight comes in handy in this map.

6) Lucio

In Ilios, Lucio excels by using Soundwave to propel enemies into the dangerous pitfalls present in certain areas and can use his passive ability - Wall Ride - to get into unusual spots. Additionally, he is a very useful member of his squad, enhancing his teammates’ movement with Speed Boost and supplying heals to nearby teammates.

His ultimate ability - Sound Barrier - helps teammates push enemies with some extra healing boosts.

7) Mercy

In Overwatch 2, Mercy provides strong support with her Guardian Angel and Caduceus Staff thanks to Ilios' generous cover and great height. When coupled with Heroes like Pharah, the duo can amplify damage and become very powerful. Her Resurrect is very useful while the team is fighting to take control over the objective.

