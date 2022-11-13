How to master Ashe in Overwatch 2

The infamous Deadlock Gang leader in Overwatch 2, Ashe, is known for picking off enemies from afar. A quick shot from her Coach Gun keeps incoming enemies at bay, and it can even be aimed at the ground to propel bullets up to higher platforms, giving her more vertical mobility.

Nobody wants to tamper with anything good, and Ashe's kit has remained largely unchanged, with the exception of lowering the health of her Ultimate B.O.B., a change that the original Overwatch community has long awaited. All of this means that B.O.B. will be a little easier for the enemy team to kill, so be careful when ordering it to open fire.

Mastering Ashe in Overwatch 2

Ashe's Viper fires 12 rounds, but the slow reload time makes careful aim even more important in Overwatch 2. Viper is best used with its ADS feature enabled, as each shot deals more damage and players have more control over where they land.

The issue is one of power as even with the added ADS power boost, Viper requires a headshot followed by another shot to defeat foes. That's what keeps Ashe from being a primary DPS. She's often better suited to either softening or killing enemies, although with a well-timed Dynamite blast, she can do both at the same time.

Ashe's Coach Gun is a great mobility skill that can save her from a pinch and even help the team knock opponents back. However, Ashe becomes extremely vulnerable as she waits for the 10-second cooldown to end. She also moves at a slow pace in Overwatch 2.

Due to the long-range firing capability offered by the Viper, Ashe should find a position above the fray to take down enemies and provide cover fire for her team. Hiding on a balcony or in a tower isn't safe, as enemies will eventually figure out where the fire is coming from. It does, however, allow her to shoot a full round, toss some dynamite, and then relocate while reloading.

B.O.B. is much more than a disposable Robo-butler who simply shoots at enemies. While the turret mode is useful, his charge attack deals significant damage upon connecting, and he can even launch enemies into the air. Launched enemies are easier to target and removed from combat for a few seconds, making this a novel way to deal with tenacious opponents.

B.O.B. also gains team benefits and counts as a player in the capture zone. Throw him into the fray to buy Ashe some extra time if she needs an extra body in the objective area or just wants to provide a distraction.

Ashe is most vulnerable to counters from Overwatch 2 Heroes who can outflank or out-snipe her. Widowmaker and Hanzo fall into the latter category, with Widowmaker being one of the most difficult counters to Ashe.

Tracer and Sombra, on the other hand, can be extremely difficult to deal with because they frequently flank the rest of Ashe's team to harass her, especially if she's hanging back in a sniping position. Finally, Ashe can be killed by extremely mobile Tanks like D.va, who can charge her even on high ground and are resistant to the knockback of her Coach Gun in Overwatch 2.

