"You are not on our side" - Asmongold calls out those who have criticized the victim following Rich Campbell's s*xual assault allegations

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" addressed the streaming community regarding Rich Campbell's s*xual assault allegations during the starting moments of his December 17 livestream.

After mentioning that Rich, the former One True King (OTK) co-founder, was asked to resign after his actions were made public, Asmongold called out those who have been criticizing the victim, saying:

"I read a lot of the comments on Twitter and etcetera and I saw a lot of people that it wasn't true. That she is making everything up. Please do not do that! You are not on our fan. You are not on our side. We are on their side! That's why Rich is gone. Do not do this!"

Asmongold addresses the community following Rich Campbell's resignation from OTK after s*xual assault allegations surface

At the 19-minute mark of his December 18 livestream, Asmongold took the opportunity to address the community following the recent controversy shrouding OTK. He stated:

"I think everybody has pretty much seen the allegations and everything against Rich. If you haven't, I would suggest to check our Twitter, and you know, we've obviously addressed this ourselves. This came to our attention yesterday and as soon as we pretty much found out, and you know, looked into it and saw what was going on... we had Rich resign from the org, and Rich is no longer a part of OTK, effective yesterday."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator stated that he wanted to discuss the issue on a "personal level" because Rich Campbell was his friend:

"The reason I'm going to be talking about it... probably more than anybody else that is in the org, is because the truth is, Rich, like he said, was, you know, my friend. And I want to talk about it on a personal level, and... I want to say a couple of things that I've just really got to say something about."

Timestamp: 00:19:10

Asmongold went on to say that the allegations of s*xual assault came as a "big shock" to him and everyone else. He also claimed that the situation was hard for him to process. Zack then shared his thoughts on those who have been blaming the victim and stated:

"I want to say one thing though before I go any further. You are not on our team. You are not helping us. You are not going us any favors, anyone any favors, by calling a girl that comes out and tells this kind of a story a liar."

Asmongold continued by saying that he came across similar comments on Twitter and called out community members, claiming that they were "not their fans" or were on the side of the streamer organization. Asmongold added:

"I understand trust by verifying. Makes sense. Everybody deserves to get their side of the story out. But whenever you just automatically discredit one side, you're not looking for two sides. You're looking for the other side. Please do not do that and call yourself a fan of mine or anybody in the org!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

Asmongold's address was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing over 1,000 fan reactions. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

For context, in a TwitLonger post on December 17, Twitch streamer Azalia Lexi accused Rich Campbell of s*xually assaulting her. The latter announced his resignation from OTK after the social media post went viral, and stated that he will "make an update" soon.

