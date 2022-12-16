"I think she should get banned, perma" - Asmongold shares his thoughts on Nadia getting unbanned after 'doxing' a viewer

During a livestream on December 16, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" shared his thoughts on Warzone streamer Nadia getting unbanned after allegedly doxing a viewer.

While interacting with his audience, a Twitch viewer wrote in chat that Nadia leaked personal information about another after because they had donated money and said something hateful.

Upon watching the livestreaming incident that resulted in Nadia's five-hour-long suspension, Zack stated that the content creator should be "permanently banned," or suspended for six months at the very least.

Sharing some strong sentiments on the matter, the Austin, Texas-based content creator opined:

"I don't know... yeah, I think everybody should report her channel and I think she should get banned, perma. For sure. At least, like, for a few months. Like, absolutely!"

Asmongold comments on Nadia getting unbanned on Twitch after revealing a viewer's personal information

Towards the end of his December 16 livestream, Asmongold spoke briefly about the recent controversy shrouding Twitch streamer Nadia. At the 08:23 mark, the former watched a video that allegedly got the latter banned from the platform.

After watching the clip, Zack stated:

"Yeah, she should 100% get perma'd for that. 100%, it's not even a question. Like, it's really nuts. Not even a question. I mean, what she's doing, really... like, let's break this down. Is like, you are utilizing Twitch's website as a tool to spread information about somebody that can compromise their safety, in real life. That is what you are fundamentally doing."

Asmongold wondered why Twitch thought it was a good idea to unban the streamer, labeling the decision "insane." He took the opportunity to talk about a "meta-problem" and stated:

"Because of... I mean, she is a piece of s**t! I'm going to call her a piece of s**t because she is. Because this piece of s**t goes on stream and doxes somebody live, in front of their entire audience. Now every other female streamer has it harder because Twitch failed to uphold the most common sense, logical outcome, which is ban people that are using your platform for doxing intentionally."

The World of Warcraft gamer went on to say that other female streamers would face "more hate and stress":

"Every single streamer that is a female is now going to get more hate, and more stress, because this person didn't get suspended, whenever they should be off the platform entirely! And now, every time a girl gets unbanned for a reason that is fair, everybody will say it's because is s***ing Twitch's mods d***s! You see what I'm saying? This has such a negative effect on the platform and there's no reason for it to happen."

Timestamp: 08:22:56

At the 08:30 mark, Asmongold claimed that Twitch exemplified the "preferential" treatment:

"I care about the fact that Twitch did this and now there's another example of somebody getting preferential and unfair treatment. Absolutely, completely unfair treatment."

The conversation continued with the Twitch sensation adding:

"And guess what! Because they're a female, now every single time another gets suspended, or gets unsuspended, or any girl streams on Twitch, there's more baggage that they have to deal with because it's another example of a person of this group getting unfair treatment."

He continued further by saying:

"People are very good at recognizing patterns, and they're going to say it, 'It's because she's a girl.' That's what's going to happen and it hurts every single legitimate female streamer."

A few moments later, Asmongold suggested that "everybody should report" Nadia's Twitch channel, and that she should be permanently banned.

Fans react to the streamer's take

A reaction thread featuring Asmongold's take on the matter quickly gained traction on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some relevant fan reactions from Reddit:

Asmongold is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and he began his online career in 2016. He currently ranks fourth among English-speaking content creators on the platform, with over 3.3 million followers on his channel.

