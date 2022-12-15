On December 15, the official Twitch Support Twitter handle revealed that the platform is working on a new feature for Stream Display Ads that will make the advertisements "less interruptive."

Furthermore, the announcement included a GIF of the upcoming feature. The ad banner in the updated version of the Theater Mode was observed to be marginally smaller, whereas the video player was comparatively larger.

The feature announcement read:

"We're experimenting with an update to Stream Display Ads to make them less interruptive! Select viewers will get an update for Theater Mode as seen below. Keep an eye out for this new update over the next few weeks."

Twitch Support @TwitchSupport We're experimenting with an update to Stream Display Ads to make them less interruptive! Select viewers will get an update for Theater Mode as seen below.



Keep an eye out for this new update over the next few weeks.



twitch-web.app.link/e/EIv1Vq5aDvb

The update continued further, with Twitch revealing that this experiment will also be coming to Desktop Mode:

Twitch Support @TwitchSupport Early next year, we're expanding the experiment to Stream Display Ads in Desktop Mode. Check out the example below:



Streaming community reacts to Twitch's new update to Stream Display Ads

The announcement received plenty of attention, with several community members joining the conversation thread to share their thoughts. Partnered content creator, Battery3996 stated that he would be "happy with this type of ad," claiming that non-interruptive ads are the "best:"

Battery3996 @Battery3996 @TwitchSupport I'd be happy with this type of ad. Non-interruptive ads are the best ads. Please let us choose to have a banner, video, or both forms of ads. I'd rather have a cut in ad revenue than just banner ads. I just hate the video ads that interrupt the stream. @TwitchSupport I'd be happy with this type of ad. Non-interruptive ads are the best ads. Please let us choose to have a banner, video, or both forms of ads. I'd rather have a cut in ad revenue than just banner ads. I just hate the video ads that interrupt the stream.

VTuber Midnight commented:

Midnight | Chaotic VTuber @CorruptMidnight @TwitchSupport Would love if there was a way to make all ads be display ads or ways to choose in the stream manager whether you want to run a display ad or video ad. Currently all I've ever seen is play X second long ad, which I'm assuming always mean video ads. @TwitchSupport Would love if there was a way to make all ads be display ads or ways to choose in the stream manager whether you want to run a display ad or video ad. Currently all I've ever seen is play X second long ad, which I'm assuming always mean video ads.

Twitter user @IntonerAlice wondered if the new ad system would replace the controversial midroll ads:

🌸 Alice @IntonerAlice @TwitchSupport Would these replace midroll ads? As a speedrunner is annoying when you run games and viewers get stomp by a midroll ad at probably the most core moments or when asking questions. @TwitchSupport Would these replace midroll ads? As a speedrunner is annoying when you run games and viewers get stomp by a midroll ad at probably the most core moments or when asking questions.

The update was well-received by streamer HamNCheddar, who stated that he would "turn these on" to help with the platform's operational costs:

HamNCheddar @HamNCheddar @TwitchSupport Love this. I'd be happy to turn these on to help with twitch's operating costs, but only if there's a way to use display ads and not mid/prerolls. Inb4 y'all aren't going to give us the choice considering CPC's on display are A LOT lower than CPMs on video pound for pound. @TwitchSupport Love this. I'd be happy to turn these on to help with twitch's operating costs, but only if there's a way to use display ads and not mid/prerolls. Inb4 y'all aren't going to give us the choice considering CPC's on display are A LOT lower than CPMs on video pound for pound.

HamNCheddar @HamNCheddar @TwitchSupport Still though, display ads will ALWAYS give the user a more personalized ad experience. Curious to see the advertiser's programmatic angle on twitch stream inventory. @TwitchSupport Still though, display ads will ALWAYS give the user a more personalized ad experience. Curious to see the advertiser's programmatic angle on twitch stream inventory.

A community member shared their sentiments and commented:

su6tle @Su6tle @TwitchSupport It’s just zoomed in a bit. I don’t get what’s so amazing about this ? @TwitchSupport It’s just zoomed in a bit. I don’t get what’s so amazing about this ?

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

TheAweShucks (ENVTuber) @TheAweShucks @TwitchSupport Two potential Twitch Ws in one day. Did they hire a new PR team or something @TwitchSupport Two potential Twitch Ws in one day. Did they hire a new PR team or something

crybb 😈 @crybabyVT @TwitchSupport wait are you bamboozling us.. this doesn't stop the ads that completely cover stream do they :| @TwitchSupport wait are you bamboozling us.. this doesn't stop the ads that completely cover stream do they :|

Vinícius @viniciusttr @TwitchSupport Just put the damn 5 second skip button in there Twitch, HOLY... @TwitchSupport Just put the damn 5 second skip button in there Twitch, HOLY...

Seifer Alpha @SeiferA



But this still doesn't discourage people from clicking away when you play a 30 second long ad every time they try to check out a new streamer.



I'll be celebrating this more when either those video ads are removed or (more likely) video ads are cut down to 10 secs ala YT @TwitchSupport Cute.But this still doesn't discourage people from clicking away when you play a 30 second long ad every time they try to check out a new streamer.I'll be celebrating this more when either those video ads are removed or (more likely) video ads are cut down to 10 secs ala YT @TwitchSupport Cute.But this still doesn't discourage people from clicking away when you play a 30 second long ad every time they try to check out a new streamer.I'll be celebrating this more when either those video ads are removed or (more likely) video ads are cut down to 10 secs ala YT

RisingPhoenixTV #DripSquad @RisingPhoenixTV @TwitchSupport What about having ads you can skip like @youtube does every so often? I think lot people would even like that option to @TwitchSupport What about having ads you can skip like @youtube does every so often? I think lot people would even like that option to

Why is Twitch experimenting with ads?

The prevalence of numerous ads on Twitch has been a topic of controversy for quite some time now, with several prominent streamers speaking about it.

In a now-deleted livestream from July 15, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" claimed that ads on the livestreaming platform are "cannibalistic" towards content:

"I wish that the ads were not... The difference between like YouTube and Twitch ads is that Twitch ads are cannibalistic towards the content."

The World of Warcraft gamer compared Twitch to YouTube and discussed how the latter does a better job of running advertisements during the broadcast. He stated:

"Like, if you're watching an ad, you're actively not watching the content. It's like, imagine if a YouTube video was 10 minutes long and an ad plays for 15 seconds and that last 10 seconds or 15 seconds. You can't go back and watch again. That's so bad! That's what the problem is."

During a livestream on March 26, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" experienced an excessive number of advertisements first-hand. While watching Felix "xQc" and Imane "Pokimane" play Monopoly, Sykkuno received five ads in a row, perplexing the content creator:

Pokimane also commented on the matter and claimed that the ads should not obstruct the viewing experience and should not directly interfere with the livestream.

