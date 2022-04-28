"Intervening with the viewer's experience isn't how they should go about it": Pokimane gives her take on Twitch's advertising style

Twitch's advertising mechanism isn't exactly a fan favorite, and Pokimane was one of many to add to the ongoing conversation in regards to the livestreaming platform's plans to make drastic changes. She was adamant in her belief that viewers deserve better than the status quo:
"I understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it."
Pokimane tweets about her feelings towards Twitch's advertising method, streamers and fans react
In a recent tweet on her alt account, Imane "Pokimane" suggested an idea for Twitch representatives to take into consideration when making changes around the platform. She proposed that Twitch should consider placing ads in areas of the stream that "don't directly interfere" with a viewer's experience:
She also stated that she recognizes that advertisers are integral to the livestreaming platform's success but claimed that the overall experience of viewers is more important than any profit that may come in.
Many commenters agreed with Pokimane, feeling that Twitch had less of an excuse for their execution of ads compared to other platforms. It's clear that many feel that the latest developments have only hurt the platform. Fans also wondered if Twitch had ever attempted to take new measures in the past but was unable to incorporate them due to not seeing much profit. Several expressed severe dislike towards the current meta as streamers themselves:
A few even chimed in with their own alternatives and solutions:
One commenter informed others that a less intrusive ad-rolling mechanism would be unprofitable and wouldn't really benefit advertisers:
Of course, it's safe to say that others knew in their hearts that Twitch would probably not consider a quick fix that wouldn't financially benefit them. Instead, the livestreaming platform had chosen to increase the number of ads they would run in one sitting, which is pretty indicative to viewers that real change is obsolete:
A few viewers were on-the-fence about Pokimane's opinion and brought up the ultimate solution: subscribe.
Albeit an unpopular opinion amongst fans, subscribing to a channel is still one of many considerable solutions nonetheless.
According to Twitch, ads are a way for a viewer to directly contribute to a Partner or Affiliate creator without having to spend money. New viewers can easily avoid ads in a stream if the streamer regularly runs ads.
However, the design of the ad placement is what Poki and many others currently take issue with. When an ad runs (one to four at a time), the ads obstruct viewers from watching the stream by acting as a block. By the time the ads run, a viewer has lost a good chunk of the livestream.
There are a few ways to bypass this. Theater mode allows viewers to watch the stream in a tiny little window next to the ad, usually without sound. Subscribing to a channel also stops most ads, but can get pretty expensive when viewers have to consider which streamers they want to spend their money on.