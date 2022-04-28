"Intervening with the viewer's experience isn't how they should go about it": Pokimane gives her take on Twitch's advertising style

Twitch's advertising mechanism isn't exactly a fan favorite, and Pokimane was one of many to add to the ongoing conversation in regards to the livestreaming platform's plans to make drastic changes. She was adamant in her belief that viewers deserve better than the status quo:

"I understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer’s experience isn’t how they should go about it."

Pokimane tweets about her feelings towards Twitch's advertising method, streamers and fans react

i understand advertisers are essential to make a platform profitable, but intervening with the viewer's experience isn't how they should go about it imo twitch should just implement ads that don't directly interfere with a stream (sidebar, picture in picture, underlay, etc).

In a recent tweet on her alt account, Imane "Pokimane" suggested an idea for Twitch representatives to take into consideration when making changes around the platform. She proposed that Twitch should consider placing ads in areas of the stream that "don't directly interfere" with a viewer's experience:

She also stated that she recognizes that advertisers are integral to the livestreaming platform's success but claimed that the overall experience of viewers is more important than any profit that may come in.

Many commenters agreed with Pokimane, feeling that Twitch had less of an excuse for their execution of ads compared to other platforms. It's clear that many feel that the latest developments have only hurt the platform. Fans also wondered if Twitch had ever attempted to take new measures in the past but was unable to incorporate them due to not seeing much profit. Several expressed severe dislike towards the current meta as streamers themselves:

minx @JustaMinx @imane completely agree. youtube it makes more sense cuz you can pause a video but the amount of times I miss shit cuz I get like three ads in a row is insane. @imane completely agree. youtube it makes more sense cuz you can pause a video but the amount of times I miss shit cuz I get like three ads in a row is insane.

fnatic Loeya @Loeya @imane I agree, I wonder if these are measures they've tried in the past and not seen the change that they want? Seems weird to me to not want to try these things before doing something that would hurt the platform badly 🫤 @imane I agree, I wonder if these are measures they've tried in the past and not seen the change that they want? Seems weird to me to not want to try these things before doing something that would hurt the platform badly 🫤

Jacob Hogan🎗 @minecraftjh2004 @imane I've never liked how twitch handles ads, they show up without warning, they are really repetitive, they can be fairly long, none are skippable, they throw a lot of them at you at once, and they actively allow you to miss content that unlike sites like YT you can't just pause. @imane I've never liked how twitch handles ads, they show up without warning, they are really repetitive, they can be fairly long, none are skippable, they throw a lot of them at you at once, and they actively allow you to miss content that unlike sites like YT you can't just pause.

It’s not like we as streamers take “commercial breaks” like regular tv. Viewers just straight up miss content when ads come on— it’s super intrusive @imane putting ads on a livestream broadcast in this way has never made sense to me.It’s not like we as streamers take “commercial breaks” like regular tv. Viewers just straight up miss content when ads come on— it’s super intrusive @imane putting ads on a livestream broadcast in this way has never made sense to me.It’s not like we as streamers take “commercial breaks” like regular tv. Viewers just straight up miss content when ads come on— it’s super intrusive

A few even chimed in with their own alternatives and solutions:

Retrora @Retrora @imane I’d MUCH rather have stuff around the screen than blocking my way of actually seeing the content, it’s super counter-intuitive to the point of the website @imane I’d MUCH rather have stuff around the screen than blocking my way of actually seeing the content, it’s super counter-intuitive to the point of the website

imane 💜 @imane @Retrora agreed! otherwise add rewind features so people can catch up on what occurred during the ads :) @Retrora agreed! otherwise add rewind features so people can catch up on what occurred during the ads :)

Gibi 🐝 @GibiOfficial @imane Don’t tell twitch but I’d pay bits to skip ads lmao @imane Don’t tell twitch but I’d pay bits to skip ads lmao

Austin Soukup @austin_soukup @imane I wonder if it’s just what our expectations are with Twitch - live television has commercial breaks, YouTube has them, Hulu/Netflix shows have commercials. Maybe the solution is making it easier to pause/rewind the stream so you don’t miss any part during the commercial @imane I wonder if it’s just what our expectations are with Twitch - live television has commercial breaks, YouTube has them, Hulu/Netflix shows have commercials. Maybe the solution is making it easier to pause/rewind the stream so you don’t miss any part during the commercial

AC Stuart - Get Awoo! Volume 1! Link in bio @NoobtheLoser @imane I think encouraging creators to make exclusive VoD content (as in, not a stream, but direct uploaded content directly to Twitch), then putting YouTube-style ads within those videos would be both a balm for annoying in-stream ads and make Twitch a better content platform. @imane I think encouraging creators to make exclusive VoD content (as in, not a stream, but direct uploaded content directly to Twitch), then putting YouTube-style ads within those videos would be both a balm for annoying in-stream ads and make Twitch a better content platform.

One commenter informed others that a less intrusive ad-rolling mechanism would be unprofitable and wouldn't really benefit advertisers:

Unless you can pretty much guarantee the viewer can't ignore it, it does nothing for the advertiser, so why would they pay for it. @imane Those ads are barely profitable for a text-based site. They've been pretty much worthless since ~2010.Unless you can pretty much guarantee the viewer can't ignore it, it does nothing for the advertiser, so why would they pay for it. @imane Those ads are barely profitable for a text-based site. They've been pretty much worthless since ~2010.Unless you can pretty much guarantee the viewer can't ignore it, it does nothing for the advertiser, so why would they pay for it.

Of course, it's safe to say that others knew in their hearts that Twitch would probably not consider a quick fix that wouldn't financially benefit them. Instead, the livestreaming platform had chosen to increase the number of ads they would run in one sitting, which is pretty indicative to viewers that real change is obsolete:

rhyme @Rhymestyle @imane The problem with this is that it’s a good idea @imane The problem with this is that it’s a good idea

GHOULY 乂 @ghooouly @imane Exactly they were already goin too crazy with 10 ads in one sitting @imane Exactly they were already goin too crazy with 10 ads in one sitting

A few viewers were on-the-fence about Pokimane's opinion and brought up the ultimate solution: subscribe.

🦇Stick Dastardly🦇 @stickdastardly @imane I'm on the fence about this one. I think ads for non-subs are fine but we should have a bit more control over length, placement, etc. Like, I don't want someone to have to wait 30 seconds when they first land on my page, but it does help remind people to sub @imane I'm on the fence about this one. I think ads for non-subs are fine but we should have a bit more control over length, placement, etc. Like, I don't want someone to have to wait 30 seconds when they first land on my page, but it does help remind people to sub

Joe Elizondo 🇺🇲 🇲🇽 @JECODES @imane Then subscribe? I mean that's the premium feature right? As a viewer I feel that if you cannot subscribe because you cannot afford it is def the vod route. But I do hate getting 6 ads. Maybe cut that down to 3. If there was nothing blocking the view a lot of fans would not sub. @imane Then subscribe? I mean that's the premium feature right? As a viewer I feel that if you cannot subscribe because you cannot afford it is def the vod route. But I do hate getting 6 ads. Maybe cut that down to 3. If there was nothing blocking the view a lot of fans would not sub.

Albeit an unpopular opinion amongst fans, subscribing to a channel is still one of many considerable solutions nonetheless.

According to Twitch, ads are a way for a viewer to directly contribute to a Partner or Affiliate creator without having to spend money. New viewers can easily avoid ads in a stream if the streamer regularly runs ads.

However, the design of the ad placement is what Poki and many others currently take issue with. When an ad runs (one to four at a time), the ads obstruct viewers from watching the stream by acting as a block. By the time the ads run, a viewer has lost a good chunk of the livestream.

There are a few ways to bypass this. Theater mode allows viewers to watch the stream in a tiny little window next to the ad, usually without sound. Subscribing to a channel also stops most ads, but can get pretty expensive when viewers have to consider which streamers they want to spend their money on.

