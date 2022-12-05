Asmongold baffled after hearing an unexpected voice line by the main character in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight livestream on December 4. During his playthrough, he decided to interact with one of the major characters in the game, Alexstrasza the Life-Binder.

When he started a conversation, the NPC (non-playable character) said a rather unexpected voice line that caught Asmongold off-guard. Twitch streamer and Zack's good friend McconnellRet also joined the discussion and shared his thoughts on what Alexstrasza said in-game.

Asmongold and McconnellRet talk about Alexstrasza's unusual voice line in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Asmongold was conversing with his viewers and playing the newly launched expansion for the MMORPG. At the six-hour mark of his broadcast, he started interacting with Alexstrasza and heard the latter say an unexpected voice line:

"Greetings! Do you think I have big mom energy?"

The aforementioned in-game dialog rendered the One True King (OTK) co-founder speechless. McconnellRet joined the livestream and commented on the unusual voice line, saying:

"Yo, what the hell is that?... I swear to god, they really- they actually went to DeviantArt to hire people to work on Dragonflight. I swear on my life that is what Blizzard did."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator couldn't find the right words to express his emotions and replied:

"I... oh my god! Well... uh... 'Can you explain?' I don't know how it needs to be explained to you."

Timestamp: 06:07:25

McconnellRet was taken aback by what Alexstrasza said and wanted to know what it meant. He inquired:

"What the f**k does that even- what is that even supposed to mean?! 'Big mom energy?' What the f**k is that?" Like big mommy energy, they meant mommy but couldn't put mommy because it would've been too obvious?"

After speculating on what Blizzard Entertainment might have been joking about, Asmongold added:

"I think that's exactly what they meant and that's exactly what's going on! That's exactly what it was! It's not even a question. It's not even like, wondering about it. That is exactly what it is. A 100 f***ing percent!"

The conversation concluded with the Twitch sensation claiming that Alexstraza's in-game dialog was "not as bad":

"Well, look, I mean... I feel like this one's not as bad. You know? As it could've been... I mean, it is what is is, you know?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comment section featured more than 370 fan reactions and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Alexstraza's dialogs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Blizzard Entertainment have decided to go back to their roots, another stated that moments like Alexstraza's in-game dialog will be remembered in the future.

