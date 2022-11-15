MrBeast officially overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube, becomes the most-subscribed content creator

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson achieved yet another milestone in his career on November 14, 2022. He overtook fellow content creator Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg to become the most-subscribed content creator on the platform.

At the time of writing, MrBeast's primary YouTube channel has 111,847,576 subscribers, 1,503 more than PewDiePie's.

The update went viral on social media platforms like Twitter, with thousands of community members congratulating the Kansas native on the achievement.

Online community reacts as MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube

Earlier this year, PewDiePie hosted a Q&A session during which a fan asked him what he thought about MrBeast potentially overtaking his YouTube channel in terms of subscribers.

The Swedish personality responded by saying that the philanthropist will "definitely" surpass his subscriber count. He added that he hoped the American star would become the most-subscribed YouTuber.

PewDiePie said:

"'Now that he has 100 million subscribers.' Congrats! 'Do you think he will ever pass you? What do you think of it?' Yeah, he definitely will. Come on! I've been retired for like, two years now. I can't wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments. I guess I'm getting a taste of my own medicine. That's alright. He definitely deserves it. I hope he does it."

YT Battles 📊 @pwnyygaming PewDiePie on if MrBeast will pass him now that he has 100M subscribers PewDiePie on if MrBeast will pass him now that he has 100M subscribers https://t.co/LvMkLD1RAo

MrBeast dethroned PewDiePie to become the platform's most subscribed content creator three months later.

Several prominent internet personalities shared the news on social media. Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky updated his audience by tweeting:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky MrBeast has officially passed Pewdiepie as the most subscribed YouTuber MrBeast has officially passed Pewdiepie as the most subscribed YouTuber https://t.co/Ownnrvj4Ox

The reaction thread featured more than 110 fan comments. One Twitter user wondered if MrBeast's YouTube empire could be considered an organization now that he has several employees:

Rushin @RushinOnYT @JakeSucky At what point do we consider MrBeast an organisation like T-Series? He has hundreds of employees now @JakeSucky At what point do we consider MrBeast an organisation like T-Series? He has hundreds of employees now

One community member felt that PewDiePie becoming the most-subscribed YouTuber was even more impressive given that he was primarily a solo content creator. MrBeast, according to the user, is "basically a company now":

Elliot Kung @kung_elliot @JakeSucky I think pewdiepie is more impressive just cuz he really did it mostly solo while mr beast is basically a company now @JakeSucky I think pewdiepie is more impressive just cuz he really did it mostly solo while mr beast is basically a company now

User @Kstrat90x wondered what the financial implications of having more than 110 million subscribers would be:

Kstrat90 @Kstrat90x @JakeSucky I want to know what that looks like on a monetary scale. Like to have that many subscribers and views. Wow @JakeSucky I want to know what that looks like on a monetary scale. Like to have that many subscribers and views. Wow

Captain Replay @CommanderReplay @Kstrat90x @JakeSucky The money numbers would be massive, easily in the millions. But that doesnt just go straight into their pockets, Mr Beast also has a lot of expenses and overhead. So itd be just like managing a large company. @Kstrat90x @JakeSucky The money numbers would be massive, easily in the millions. But that doesnt just go straight into their pockets, Mr Beast also has a lot of expenses and overhead. So itd be just like managing a large company.

Numerous users shared heartfelt messages and congratulated the YouTube star by saying:

mikey @MikeythePoet @JakeSucky @MrBeast deserves it. What he does for other people is just absolutely incredible. @JakeSucky @MrBeast deserves it. What he does for other people is just absolutely incredible.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

AMMAR @WhoDisvv @JakeSucky Ogs know Pewds was a great pusher in why Mr. Beast is here, but they also know what Mr. Beast did for the war🫡. @JakeSucky Ogs know Pewds was a great pusher in why Mr. Beast is here, but they also know what Mr. Beast did for the war🫡.

Jimmy Donaldson joined YouTube in February 2012. He is now one of the elite few content creators whose channels have more than 100 million subscribers.

The 24-year-old also operates four other channels, apart from his primary one.

The first showcases his philanthropic efforts (Beast Philanthropy - 10.5 million subscribers), while the second is for gaming-focused content (Beast Gaming - 29.5 million subscribers). The third revolves around reaction-based content (Beast Reacts - 20.2 million subscribers), while the fourth is called MrBeast 2 (16.7 million subscribers).

