MrBeast officially overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube, becomes the most-subscribed content creator

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson achieved yet another milestone in his career on November 14, 2022. He overtook fellow content creator Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg to become the most-subscribed content creator on the platform.
At the time of writing, MrBeast's primary YouTube channel has 111,847,576 subscribers, 1,503 more than PewDiePie's.
The update went viral on social media platforms like Twitter, with thousands of community members congratulating the Kansas native on the achievement.
Online community reacts as MrBeast overtakes PewDiePie on YouTube
Earlier this year, PewDiePie hosted a Q&A session during which a fan asked him what he thought about MrBeast potentially overtaking his YouTube channel in terms of subscribers.
The Swedish personality responded by saying that the philanthropist will "definitely" surpass his subscriber count. He added that he hoped the American star would become the most-subscribed YouTuber.
PewDiePie said:
"'Now that he has 100 million subscribers.' Congrats! 'Do you think he will ever pass you? What do you think of it?' Yeah, he definitely will. Come on! I've been retired for like, two years now. I can't wait for it to be over. His fans are infiltrating my comments. I guess I'm getting a taste of my own medicine. That's alright. He definitely deserves it. I hope he does it."
MrBeast dethroned PewDiePie to become the platform's most subscribed content creator three months later.
Several prominent internet personalities shared the news on social media. Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky updated his audience by tweeting:
The reaction thread featured more than 110 fan comments. One Twitter user wondered if MrBeast's YouTube empire could be considered an organization now that he has several employees:
One community member felt that PewDiePie becoming the most-subscribed YouTuber was even more impressive given that he was primarily a solo content creator. MrBeast, according to the user, is "basically a company now":
User @Kstrat90x wondered what the financial implications of having more than 110 million subscribers would be:
Numerous users shared heartfelt messages and congratulated the YouTube star by saying:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:
Jimmy Donaldson joined YouTube in February 2012. He is now one of the elite few content creators whose channels have more than 100 million subscribers.
The 24-year-old also operates four other channels, apart from his primary one.
The first showcases his philanthropic efforts (Beast Philanthropy - 10.5 million subscribers), while the second is for gaming-focused content (Beast Gaming - 29.5 million subscribers). The third revolves around reaction-based content (Beast Reacts - 20.2 million subscribers), while the fourth is called MrBeast 2 (16.7 million subscribers).
