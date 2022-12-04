"The guy knows my stream!" - Asmongold rejoices after learning that David Harbour watches his livestream

On December 3, Twitch powerhouse Zack "Asmongold" reacted to popular actor David Harbour talking about his livestreams during a promotional event for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

After seeing David Harbour jokingly critique another player's in-game armor (the Transmog), the One True King (OTK) co-founder rejoiced and joyfully exclaimed:

"I mean, like, that's bad a**! The guy knows my stream! He's like a massively famous actor. This is really cool for me, okay? I'm going to be honest. This is really cool!"

Asmongold was delighted after seeing David Harbour mention the former's fan-favorite "Transmog competition"

Asmongold was browsing through his subreddit during the early hours of his recent livestream. At the 48-minute mark, he came across a post by Redditor u/Skolxz mentioning David Harbour's wholesome comment about the Twitch streamer:

Zack took the opportunity to watch the clip along with his fans on stream and started the discussion by saying:

"Okay, there we go. All right. So for anybody who doesn't know, Blizzard did a promotion yesterday where they had David Harbour. Obviously very well-known actor. He is from Stranger Things, probably the most famous things he has done recently. And people said that he actually mentioned me on the stream! So here we go!"

Harbour was seen interacting with fans in the 32-second-long video, with one viewer asking the actor to rate their in-game armor. His response was:

"Oh, wow! This is some Asmongold stuff right here! I don't know if I can try. Let's check. Where are you? Oh, I know! Oh my god! Where are those shoulders from? Those are just awful!"

Timestamp: 00:48:28

The Twitch star agreed with Harbour's comments and provided more information about the in-game armor. He stated that the aforementioned shoulder was a frost-resistance piece from The Burning Crusade expansion and added:

"And yeah! They're absolutely awful! W for David! Yes, absolutely! Yep, he's right."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator watched the clip once more. Zack was overjoyed to discover that the Stranger Things actor was aware of his popular streaming content.

The conversation concluded with the World of Warcraft gamer reading some comments from his Twitch viewers, saying:

"'David and you in a transmog competition.' Yeah, we'll see what happens, man. I'd be down for that. I'd totally be okay with that.

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than 200 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the famous actor mentioning the WoW streamer (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer stated that the content creator deserves success, another community member stated that hearing David Harbour say Asmongold's name was "surreal."

