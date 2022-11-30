"This is f***ing ridiculous" - Asmongold reacts after getting 8,000 Twitch Prime subscriptions during the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight livestream

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" returned to his primary Twitch channel on November 28 to play the newly released World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Before embarking on a journey to the much-anticipated Dragon Isles, fellow Twitch streamer McconnellRet rallied the audience, instructing them to use their Twitch Prime subscription on Zack's channel.

A few moments later, the One True King co-founder revealed that he had received 8,000 new subscriptions and stated:

"The subs... this is f***ing ridiculous, bro! Oh my god! So when you said it, I think it was like, 8,000, and now, I'm at 16,807!"

Asmongold gains 8,000 new subscribers during his comeback stream on his primary Twitch channel

Asmongold was awaiting the arrival of an in-game ship that would transport the players to the Dragon Isles at the six-hour mark of his recent broadcast.

While waiting, the Austin, Texas-based content creator reflected on previous game expansions and hoped that Dragonflight would be a success. McconnellRet chimed in, instructing viewers to "put forth" their energy. He stated:

"The new age of dragons has arrived! Okay? We're going to the mythical Dragon Isles, reclaim the f***ing cool s**t that we need to get from there! Now, if you are with Asmongold in this adventure the whole way through. Right now, raise your dongers. Raise your Kappa's. Put forth your energy, right? And don't forget to Twitch Prime. Twitch Prime right now! Twitch Prime right now for Dragonflight. Do it!"

Timestamp: 06:15:55

The call to action resulted in thousands of viewers instantly subscribing. Roughly ten minutes later, Zack mentioned that he gained 8,000 new subscriptions thanks to McconnellRet.

Asmongold showcased the Twitch dashboard to the viewers and added:

"Here, you guys can watch it go up while we wait for the boat, okay? There you go. Yeah, let's see if it's going to update or not. It's not even updating at all! Jesus! Let me see. I'll refresh it again. Oh, it's not even working. God f***ing d*mn! Oh, there we go. Yep!"

Zack showing his Twitch dashboard and the addition of new subscribers (Image via Twitch)

The Twitch streamer expressed gratitude to the community for their generous support, saying:

"Y'all are popping off! Thank you, guys, very much for supporting me and... you know. Just for all the s**t, all the time. Everything. Thank you guys very much. It's been a very interesting five years. Actually, has it been five years or six? I'd say probably five or six."

Fans react to the streamer getting 8,000 new subscribers

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 272 fans provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer getting tons of new subscriptions (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the biggest MMORPG content creators on the platform. He has been streaming on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, for the past five months. His comeback stream on the primary channel was a massive hit, as more than 100,000 fans tuned in.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes