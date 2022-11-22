"Can you believe that?" - Asmongold celebrates after getting featured in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's official ad

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the latest World of Warcraft: Dragonflight advertisement during a recent livestream on November 21.

The commercial for the game showed several prominent streaming personalities playing the upcoming expansion. Zack was one of the content creators featured in the official video. After watching the ad for the first time, he stated:

"They put me in it! Yeah, they actually put me in it! Holy s**t! Can you believe that? Yeah, look at that! I was amazed! Yeah, look at this! Wow!"

Asmongold reacts to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight trailer

Asmongold was browsing his subreddit at the 03:28 mark of his November 21 stream and came across Redditor u/nightstalker314 asking the community if they had seen the latest WoW ad. The streamer responded:

"Oh yeah! I saw this (the Reddit post). Oh, where the f**k is it? 'Is it about Final Fantasy?' Let me see, is it there? No, it's not! Let me scroll all the way down. I can't see it. Okay. Where is the new Warcraft advertisement? Let me see if I can find it. Dragonflight Asmongold? Let me see. I'll just do WoW. Yeah, there we go. World of Warcraft."

Twitch viewers informed the One True King (OTK) co-founder that the video was accessible through his subreddit. He began watching the advertisement and commented:

"Oh yeah, there we go. So look at this! This is an official Warcraft ad."

Asmongold was happy that Blizzard Entertainment included him in the promotional video. He provided details about a conversation he had with the game developers:

"Yeah, they contacted me about it, and they were like, 'Hey, do you want to be in this? We thought it would be funny if we had you say 'Holy s**t.'' I remember this. Yeah. Whenever I got up to the top of it. Yeah, they put me in this! It's an official commercial. Can you believe that?"

Timestamp: 03:28:05

The streamer read some fan reactions in the YouTube comments section and noticed a community member roasting him:

"What's this here? 'One-second clip of Asmongold but the eyebrows move twice.' Okay, yeah. Very f***ing funny! Yeah, great."

Twitch viewers were ecstatic upon seeing their favorite streamer in the advertisement. One fan asked if Zack was no longer a "brand risk." He responded:

"No! I've been a good boy for a while now. Okay? Let's be honest."

Fans react to the streamer's surprise appearance in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight trailer

The YouTube comments section featured more than 455 fan reactions, with numerous viewers providing their take on the streamer's appearance in the WoW commercial. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's clip (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is the ninth expansion for the popular MMORPG. It is scheduled to be released later this week, on November 28, 2022.

