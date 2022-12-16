Warzone Streamer Nadia reveals why she got banned from Twitch, no it wasn't for "cheating"

Popular Call of Duty: Warzone streamer "Nadia" Amine was recently banned from Twitch for the first time as her fans scoured the internet for a reason regarding the suspension. The content creator posted a small explanatory note on her official Twitter profile. In it, she said that the ban was a result of her sharing personal information during a livestream, breaking Twitch's doxxing policies.

"Got banned on Twitch for 14 days for sharing personal information."

Nadia has been at the forefront of an ongoing "hackusation" campaign, where a large section of the Call of Duty community has alleged that the streamer uses some sort of hack while playing games on Twitch.

When the news of the ban started being circulated, social media was flooded with people commending the purple platform, thinking the suspension was related to hacking. In reality, going by her tweet, that appears not to be the case.

Nadia unbanned hours after being handed a two-week suspension

As mentioned earlier, the news of her two-week suspension was celebrated by many. Replies like these littered her initial post:

However, many raised valid points by sharing a clip of the streamer reading out the name of a donor during a recent stream. What she's seen doing in the clip below violates the terms of service of Twitch. The hate comment was sent to the streamer along with a PayPal donation, allowing her to see the actual name of the person that she went on say out loud on stream:

That said, it seems that the two-week ban, as initially claimed by the streamer, has been rescinded. Nadia's profile was fully restored on the platform hours after the controversy.

Esporting personalities such as Jake Lucky and others weighed in on the controversy as people debated on Twitter whether the ban for doxxing was justified. Many were of the opinion that a five-hour suspension was not enough, while others did not feel she deserved a ban in the first place.

Responding to a now-deleted tweet by Nadia, HasanAbi said:

"People are unhinged lmao."

Many, however, feel that the ban should have been extended.

Doxxing and spreading personal information about another person online, especially with the intent of causing harm, is a violation of Twitch's TOS but is technically not illegal if the information is publicly available.

It is unclear whether a PayPal transaction is considered public information, but the debate surrounding the idea of doxxing has been a hot topic for Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who recently suspended ElonJet on the platform for sharing information about his private jet.

Amine has found quite the success in her Warzone streaming career and has amassed 880K followers, attracting thousands of regular viewers to her streams. As such, she has become an integral part of the Call of Duty community and has collaborated with popular streamers such as xQc despite facing massive criticism from many.

