Warzone streamer Nadia has been banned on Twitch, fans speculate why

Controversial Twitch streamer Nadia Amine, or simply Nadia, has been banned from the purple platform for the first time in her career, leaving many scratching their heads.

For those unfamiliar, the 22-year-old American streamer has been at the forefront of the gaming community after several pieces of evidence of hacking were recorded in her Call of Duty gameplay.

Readers should note that it is unclear if she used unscrupulous methods since none of those allegations have been proven. Nonetheless, it is no secret that this controversy has propelled her career into the limelight.

However, her streaming journey hit her first major stumbling block after receiving a ban on her Twitch account. At the time of the suspension, the female streamer had garnered over 880K followers with an average viewership of over 5K over the past 30 days.

Why was Nadia Amine banned? Fans react

News of her suspension was first reported by the Twitter account Streamer Bans, a bot account that reports notable bans on the platform. The tweet quickly went viral.

The official Streamer Bans account also revealed that this was the first time the streamer was banned on Twitch.

However, the reason behind the sudden ban remains unknown as of writing. Nadia is yet to comment on the situation. Her Twitch account shows the usual pop-up message displayed on the banned profiles' walls. Upon clicking on her account, it reads:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The cryptic nature of the ban has raised eyebrows among fans. Her detractors celebrated on Twitter as they believed the streamer deserved to be reprimanded for her gaming exploits.

Twitch has often been subjected to criticism due to its suspension policies. In a turn of things, this user commended the Amazon-owned platform for drawing out the suspension card on Nadia:

Further memes were shared in reaction to the news of the penalty:

ronny @ronnykweenz @StreamerBans It’s gotta be for cheating on stream @StreamerBans It’s gotta be for cheating on stream

ZEPOL OGEID @MADHAXZOR @StreamerBans THE BIGGEST W OF THE YEAR AND IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!! @StreamerBans THE BIGGEST W OF THE YEAR AND IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!!

It wasn't long before the popular streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail gave its take on the situation. The discussion post has already garnered a multitude of comments:

A user hypothesized that the reason behind Nadia's unexpected ban was down to the fact that the creator tried to purchase Shungite through the dark web. It is a rare black stone made up of 99% carbon. This theory is yet to be confirmed.

It shouldn't be too long before the creator herself opens up about the situation. Fans remain glued to her socials to receive an update on the ban.

