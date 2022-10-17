"She does it to farm the hate" - Warzone Twitter community stands divided as Nadia opens up on recent cheating allegations

The Warzone Community has called out Twitch streamer Nadia Amine for her recent comments regarding her cheating allegations. Nadia is a Twitch Partner and COD: Warzone streamer who has been in the news in recent months for allegedly using cheats to play the game.
Despite the fact that some of her gameplay clips appear to be unexplainable, there is no clear evidence that she has been using hacks. In a recent interview with Jake Lucky, Nadia denied all allegations of cheating. Reacting to her interview, one fan commented:
Nadia faces further scrutiny after her latest interview
As previously stated, Nadia has come under fire from the internet community after much of her gameplay appeared to be tampered with. In other words, many fans believe that she has been using some form of "hacks" in order to receive an unfair advantage over the rest of the lobby.
In contrast, the gamer has repeatedly denied all allegations. The 22-year-old was recently asked if she would face such backlash if she were a male streamer. To which, she replied:
"Absolutely not. And I also think that, it's so angry to say that, it's not because I'm a girl, I feel like if you just look at those comments, so people are attacking saying like, 'You, cheating F-word', right? They'll say something like that."
She continued:
"They'll cuss at me, 'You are a cheating bi**h, go to the kitchen'. Like, you're attacking my gender, like that is the difference. Like, you're not attacking a guy's gender. And it's just like, there's a big difference there. And I don't know, I just, you have to be so ignorant to think that's not true. You have to be."
She added:
"I'm not saying that guys don't receive hate, they do. But not to the extent that I do because I am a woman. No, they don't. And that's a fact."
Fans react to her interview
Fans have already expressed their thoughts on the interview, with many believing that she purposefully generates more hatred for herself in order to gain attention and traffic to her channel. Here are some of the comments:
Regardless of the hatred, Nadia remains undeterred. She has already amassed over 630K followers in a short period of time. Whether she cheated or not, the streamer has used the massive amount of attention to further her online career.
