"She does it to farm the hate" - Warzone Twitter community stands divided as Nadia opens up on recent cheating allegations

The Warzone Community has called out Twitch streamer Nadia Amine for her recent comments regarding her cheating allegations. Nadia is a Twitch Partner and COD: Warzone streamer who has been in the news in recent months for allegedly using cheats to play the game.

Despite the fact that some of her gameplay clips appear to be unexplainable, there is no clear evidence that she has been using hacks. In a recent interview with Jake Lucky, Nadia denied all allegations of cheating. Reacting to her interview, one fan commented:

Nadia faces further scrutiny after her latest interview

As previously stated, Nadia has come under fire from the internet community after much of her gameplay appeared to be tampered with. In other words, many fans believe that she has been using some form of "hacks" in order to receive an unfair advantage over the rest of the lobby.

In contrast, the gamer has repeatedly denied all allegations. The 22-year-old was recently asked if she would face such backlash if she were a male streamer. To which, she replied:

"Absolutely not. And I also think that, it's so angry to say that, it's not because I'm a girl, I feel like if you just look at those comments, so people are attacking saying like, 'You, cheating F-word', right? They'll say something like that."

"I'm not saying guys don't get hate, but not to the extent that I do" I asked Nadia if she was a guy if she'd get as much hate as she does in the Warzone space "I'm not saying guys don't get hate, but not to the extent that I do" https://t.co/bQ3jL6QaBX

She continued:

"They'll cuss at me, 'You are a cheating bi**h, go to the kitchen'. Like, you're attacking my gender, like that is the difference. Like, you're not attacking a guy's gender. And it's just like, there's a big difference there. And I don't know, I just, you have to be so ignorant to think that's not true. You have to be."

She added:

"I'm not saying that guys don't receive hate, they do. But not to the extent that I do because I am a woman. No, they don't. And that's a fact."

Fans react to her interview

Fans have already expressed their thoughts on the interview, with many believing that she purposefully generates more hatred for herself in order to gain attention and traffic to her channel. Here are some of the comments:

Michael @Enstiinct_ @JakeSucky Dude come on now dont make this a gender thing now. You know very well that guys who get accused of cheating get hate as well. Remember when everyone was hating in Aydan because he was cheating. Some individuals will get more hate than others but its definitely not a gender thing @JakeSucky Dude come on now dont make this a gender thing now. You know very well that guys who get accused of cheating get hate as well. Remember when everyone was hating in Aydan because he was cheating. Some individuals will get more hate than others but its definitely not a gender thing

LG Rockynohands @RockyNoHands @JakeSucky If you see the twitch call of duty chat during this tournament it’s 95% kids saying something negative about her and 5% ppl asking for the leaderboard to be updated @JakeSucky If you see the twitch call of duty chat during this tournament it’s 95% kids saying something negative about her and 5% ppl asking for the leaderboard to be updated

Matt Sanders @TheSxndman @JakeSucky she’s not getting hated because she’s a female, she’s getting hated because she’s a cheater @JakeSucky she’s not getting hated because she’s a female, she’s getting hated because she’s a cheater

Miracle nobody @Jylespov @JakeSucky Why are her Clips leaning into the whole gender thing though, alot of the opening clips are her stating her gender and how good she is, kinda hypocritical if you ask me, @JakeSucky Why are her Clips leaning into the whole gender thing though, alot of the opening clips are her stating her gender and how good she is, kinda hypocritical if you ask me,

MurderousMommy @MurderousMommy @JakeSucky If it’s not a gender thing and just a cheating thing, then show me a guy getting hate for cheating and being told to go back to the kitchen. That’s what makes it about her gender. @JakeSucky If it’s not a gender thing and just a cheating thing, then show me a guy getting hate for cheating and being told to go back to the kitchen. That’s what makes it about her gender.

yip @yippidu @JakeSucky no one is cheating as obvious as she is. ofc she gets more hate @JakeSucky no one is cheating as obvious as she is. ofc she gets more hate

Decadence @Decadence_3 @JakeSucky If she was a guy, would she get as many viewers and money? @JakeSucky If she was a guy, would she get as many viewers and money?

Regardless of the hatred, Nadia remains undeterred. She has already amassed over 630K followers in a short period of time. Whether she cheated or not, the streamer has used the massive amount of attention to further her online career.

