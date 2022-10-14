"She is not permanently banned" - ModernWarzone denies cheating allegations against Twitch streamer Nadia Amine

Twitch streamer Nadia Amine is under fire after allegedly getting a shadow ban from Call of Duty: Warzone. Following multiple allegations of cheating after her appearance at the Warzone 2 reveal event, Nadia provided her side of the story.

Despite coming clean, multiple Call of Duty insiders reported that she'd been permanently banned and is now spoofing to avoid detection by RICOCET.

However, proceedings took a turn when the official Twitter handle of ModernWarzone debunked all the speculation regarding her suspension and dispelled all the cheating allegations.

Fake news. She is not permanently banned. Her account has been checked numerous times for cheats and nothing has been found. Some hacker hunters are reporting that Warzone streamer Nadia ( @TheNadiaAmine ) is permanently banned and is now spoofing to avoid detection by RICOCHET.Fake news. She is not permanently banned. Her account has been checked numerous times for cheats and nothing has been found. Some hacker hunters are reporting that Warzone streamer Nadia (@TheNadiaAmine) is permanently banned and is now spoofing to avoid detection by RICOCHET.Fake news. She is not permanently banned. Her account has been checked numerous times for cheats and nothing has been found. https://t.co/mpg1h2NJrg

Addressing the rumors, ModernWarzone noted:

"She is not permanently banned."

ModernWarzone responds to viral Nadia Amine cheating allegations

Following much furore and backlash, ModernWarzone has come forward to address the allegations against the Call of Duty streamer. Taking to Twitter on October 11, 2022, he revealed that Nadia's account has now been checked multiple times and nothing has been found yet.

He further stated that she hasn't been permanently banned from the first-person shooter.

Upon being accused of repeatedly defending Nadia, ModernWarzone responded:

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone @kimjongpoontv @TheNadiaAmine Defending her constantly?? This is the first tweet I’ve ever made saying that she doesn’t cheat. @kimjongpoontv @TheNadiaAmine Defending her constantly?? This is the first tweet I’ve ever made saying that she doesn’t cheat.

Social media reacts to ModernWarzone's recent tweet

As expected, the tweet garnered multiple reactions. At the time of writing, it has amassed 800 likes within 24 hours of going public.

The majority of viewers opined on the slew of cheating allegations against Nadia Amine. Some even berated her for not being an "actual gamer."

Here's what fans had to say:

How Nadia Amine fared at Warzone 2 reveal event

The reveal event for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 took place on September 15, with multiple prominent Call of Duty streamers, including Ninja and NICMERCS, attending to experience the next era of Battle Royale.

That said, for Nadia Amine, the event unearthed multiple controversies when various moments and short clips from her streams went viral on major social media platforms.

Clapping back at the allegations leveled against her, Nadia posted a dedicated video on her official YouTube channel. Delving into the matter, she stated:

"The first thing that has been really said about me is that I went 4 and 16 in a game. What people don't know and what people won't say ofcourse is that this is my first game on the game. The day before this, people were playing the game, we had rehearsals, we got to sit on out set ups that they provided us for about two to three hours. Within that two to three hours span, I did not touch the game once."

Further explaining her side of the story, she said:

"I was really struggling getting Tik-Tok and Twitch to work together because I wanted to stream off both. I never touched the game, I never changed my settings so in this first game when I went 4 and 16 I was on 80 FOV."

The streamer even explained that she won't address any allegations or wild rumors against her. Expressing the desire to continue with her work, Nadia Amine noted:

"I know there’s been a lot of hate and people trying to spin things around but we just [got to] ignore them and go on.”

Despite being fairly new to the content creation world, the 22-year-old creator has managed to accrue over 592k followers and an average viewership rising upwards of 4.7k.

