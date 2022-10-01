Call of Duty Warzone has entered the final season of Vanguard with Season 5 Reloaded. After nearly three years of exciting action-filled experience across Verdansk and Caldera, The Last Stand will be not only the final season of Vanguard but of Warzone as well.

The game launched as a free-to-play battle royal alternative for the 2019 Modern Warfare and became an instant hit. After Modern Warfare, it was integrated with 2020's Black Ops Cold War and 2021's Vanguard. With Warzone 2.0 set to launch soon alongside Modern Warfare II, the original game is coming to an end of its life cycle.

With that being said, let's look at the patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded Last Stand.

Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Last Stand Patch Notes

Modes

Greatest Hits of the Year

To see out the Season, we’re excited to be bringing back a wealth of classics and fan-favorite game modes. But first… some ground rules:

Playlist rotations will occur once per week.

A variant of Plunder will be available every week.

Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will also be present every week, with only the squad sizes rotating.

There will be a focus in prioritizing Fortune’s Keep for all squad sizes to best support those practicing for the upcoming CDL tournament!

We will also be improving support for our “Solo” Players, with a wealth of variety to offer. We heard from our Solo community that they felt under-serviced in terms of Solo Game Modes so wanted to better expand the availability and choice of this squad size;

Battle Royale Solos will cycle through different variants each week:

Buy Back Solos

Battle Royale Solos

Champion of Caldera Solos

Fortunes Keep and Rebirth Island will always have Resurgence Solos available on both maps at the same time.

Regarding the “Greatest Hits” LTMs, Players can expect to enjoy the following appearing in rotation throughout the remainder of the season as we move away from daily rotations and back to weekly rotations:

Rebirth

Rebirth Blood Money

Rebirth Payload (In-Season)

Caldera

Caldera Iron Trials

Caldera Resurgence

Golden Plunder

Clash

Champion of Caldera

Battle Royale Buy Backs

Sticks & Stones (In-Season)

Be sure to also keep an eye out for a surprise or two in the coming weeks as well!

CDL Fortunes Keep Resurgence Trios

We are excited to support the upcoming Fortune’s Keep Resurgence Trios CDL tournament. We will always have Fortune’s Keep Trios in the active Playlist to offer a place for Players to practice for the $100k tournament!

The only major change in this “CDL” variant is that the Mercenaries “Cash Extraction” Public Event has been disabled.

Caldera Mini-Royale

As part of our “Greatest Hits” outro, we are bringing “Mini-Royale” to Caldera for the first time. This high-intensity, high-time-to-action mode will be a perfect note to end the season on.

Rebirth Resurgence Supreme

Resurgence Supreme is what the team at Beenox considers the perfect version of the fan-favorite Rebirth Resurgence Mode with all new rules:

We’ve increased the tension...

The Resurgence Countdown is a little longer

Players have a slight increase of core health to 200 HP.

Getting an elimination now shows enemy squad locations as a ping on the mini-map for a longer period of time.

Players now have more control over the Resurgence Countdown...

Actions now reduce the Countdown twice as fast.

Avenging a squad mate will greatly reduce the Countdown.

We’ve crafted ‘Supreme’ Weapons...

The ground loot brings back even more fan-favorite Weapons.

The lowest rarity is Epic.

Players will deploy with iconic and powerful Weapons.

All Weapons will have the most legendary skins that Warzone has to offer.

We hope this Mode will be a fun and challenging experience for everyone as having a Loadout isn’t as important as it normally is. May the best team win!

General

A Message from Butcher

With the final Season Five update comes a new cinematic outro from Butcher when you load into Warzone.

“Where has he been?”, you may ask. Well all we know is that he never left the island, but he has seen a LOT - and now it’s time to exfil as this journey isn’t finished yet…

“Warzone Stories” Calling Cards

As we conclude Season Five, we want to reflect on and immortalize a few fond stories that have had the community talking.

The following Calling cards are available to everyone for free from day one as a thank you to the community for sharing in these fun and memorable moments:

Warzone Stories: King Grau!

The meta of all metas, the Grau 5.56 (MW) is one of the all-time great Weapons. Let’s celebrate its legacy as the true AR king that shall not be forgotten, or dethroned.

Warzone Stories: Cracked Meta!

A meta remembered for varying reasons *ahem* is the “cracked” DMR 14 (BOCW) from the second year of Warzone. If you’re still a DMR 14 (BOCW) demon, then may this Calling Card represent you well.

Warzone Stories: Eagle Child!

We loved this Reddit story. Whether you think it’s “Ego Challenge” or “Eagle Child”, we want you to feel represented either way.

Warzone Stories: Big Fish!

Is it a mammal, or is it a real big fish? *Spoiler alert* Of course it’s a mammal, but we wanted those who are grossly misinformed to still feel represented.

Warzone Stories: Pest Control!

We’ve all been there: Rebirth Island, Grandma’s house, there’s a rat hiding in the darkest corner possible. Show your pest control capabilities with this special Calling Card that is sure to put fear into every Rose Operator for a hundred miles.

Warzone Stories: Swap-Seat-Snipe!

We have seen some absolutely incredible content come from planes, with one of the most impressive being the wealth of snipes from the passenger seat. Equip this Calling Card while sniping from 1,000ft up to show your opponents just how calculated it was.

Gameplay

Gameplay Updates

Loadout Cost Reduction

Similar to “Titanium Trials”, Loadout Drop Markers in the Buy Station will now cost $500 less per circle.

Circle 1 = $10,000

Circle 2 = $9,500

Circle 3 = $9,000

Circle 4 = $8,500

Circle 5 = $8,000

Circle 6 = $7,500

Circle 7 = $7,000

etc.

ATMs

ATMs will now appear in Battle Royale!

Gulag Tokens and Redeploy Tokens

Doubled the spawn rate in Legendary Supply Boxes

Slightly increased spawn rate in regular Supply Boxes

Quality of Life

General

At the start of the year we made Quality of Life improvements one of our key focus points. 9 months and more than 100+ changes later, we are happy to reveal the final set of Quality of Life improvements below.

We’d like to thank our entire community for every piece of constructive feedback and the positive engagement you have shown each season. Even at times where we turned left instead of right, we were never afraid to try new things to see how they landed… and correcting course where necessary based on your feedback.

QoL Updates

“Recommended” Weapons

Increased the number of Players that will see “Recommended” Weapons appear in the Gunsmith.

Weapons from Modern Warfare 2019 and Black Ops: Cold War will also show as “Recommended” if they are meta relevant.

Golden Keycard Bunkers

Golden Keycard Bunkers will now have a Yellow Circle highlighted on the Tac Map.

Manual Gas Mask

Improved Manual Gas Mask text in the settings menu to better detail how Players manually equip the Gas Mask.

Moved the Gas Mask to be the first entry in the Quick Inventory for easier manual equipping.

Supply Box UAVs

Supply Box UAVs will no longer show red Rebirth Supply Boxes.

Perks

General Adjustments

Ground Loot Perks

Text will be displayed on the UI when a Perk is acquired via ground loot.

Perk Adjustments

Scavenger Pouch

Scavenger pouches will now drop a guaranteed $1,000 on enemy elimination

Field Upgrades

Portable Decontamination Station

Duration has been increased to 20 seconds, up from 13 seconds

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in Warzone causing various elements of Gulag audio to not be present.

Fixed an issue in Warzone causing some Players to not receive their Operation: Last Call Tier Skip.

Missing Tier Skips will start being granted shortly after the update.

Fixed additional collision issues in Warzone with various elements across Caldera/Fortune's Keep allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue in Warzone with the UGM-8 (VG) causing the MK 3. Reflector Optic to be locked after the level requirement has been reached.

Fixed an issue in Warzone with the UGM-8 (VG) Bipod attachment causing bullet impact effects and tracers to not display.

Fixed an issuein Warzone where certain Grav (BOCW) blueprint statistics were not matching the base Weapon.

Fixed an issue where using the Whitley (VG) with Slight of hand caused an unintended delay in the ammo being credited to the Weapon.

Fixed an issue with the EX1 (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.

Fixed an issue with the Push Dagger (VG) causing the Zombies Camos tab to not appear.

Fixed an issue causing Camo Challenges on some Weapons to not track.

Warzone is available to play for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Battle.net.

