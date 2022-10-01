Warzone Season 5 Reloaded new weapons, all weapon & attachment changes, and more

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, titled Last Stand, will be the final season of Vanguard. After an almost three-year-long life cycle, it will also be the final season of Warzone. Warzone Season 5 Reloaded introduces two new weapons and brings a lot of changes to previous weapons and attachments.

Warzone was originally released as a free-to-play mode for Modern Warfare, but its instant popularity resulted in the game surpassing and overcoming the life cycle of the title. Following support alongside the Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, Warzone has entered the final chapter. With that being said, let's look at what's new in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded general weapon changes

Ground Loot and Gulag Loadouts Refreshed

Leaning into the history of Warzone, you’ll find some of the greatest hits from Modern Warfare, Black Ops and Vanguard in Ground Loot. We have significantly increased the variance on offer from what was previously on offer in order to make the early game feel more dynamic each drop in Warzone.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware The



A new mode (and some old favorites), new Weapons, Gameplay additions, tons of Weapon and Attachment adjustments, Bug Fixes, and more!



The Patch Notes are available at: The #Warzone Season Five Mid-Season update launches at 9AM PST!A new mode (and some old favorites), new Weapons, Gameplay additions, tons of Weapon and Attachment adjustments, Bug Fixes, and more!The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3CeInGa 📢 The #Warzone Season Five Mid-Season update launches at 9AM PST!A new mode (and some old favorites), new Weapons, Gameplay additions, tons of Weapon and Attachment adjustments, Bug Fixes, and more! The Patch Notes are available at: bit.ly/3CeInGa https://t.co/iUyLpWzS7M

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded New Weapons

BP50: Assault Rifle (VG)

This fully automatic bullpup assault rifle in Warzone boasts a high fire rate while remaining deadly and accurate at long range.

Lienna 57: Light Machine Gun (VG)

This compact LMG in Warzone is capable of high accuracy during sustained fire at short to medium ranges.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Weapon Adjustments

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28.62 meters up from 24.1 meters

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from 1.1

Assault Rifle Charlie (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.01

QBZ-83 (BOCW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.25, up from 1.2

Oden (MW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 3.5%

Upper Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.0

EX1 (VG)

Min Damage increased to 11, up from 10

ADS Spread decreased to 0.01, down from 0.2

PWN Beam Condenser

Min Damage increased to 30, up from 28

Burst AC1-4

Damage increased to 24, up from 20

Low Temp Laser

Recoil Control now increased by 1%

Hip Fire Accuracy now increased by 1%

Charge Amp PV

Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -1%

ADS Movement Speed Penalty now decreased by -5%

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Rate of Fire Time decreased to 0.068, up from 0.065

Perfetto 140mm Rapida

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 14%, down from 20%

Vertical Recoil now increased by 18%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -50%, down from -40%

.303 British 36 Round Mags

Burst Fire Cooldown Bonus decreased to 6%, down from 10%

Hardscope

Initial Recoil Control decreased when using Hardscope on the Itra Burst

EM2 (BOCW)

Headshot Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.3

Min Damage increased to 36, up from 35

FFAR 1 (BOCW)

Muzzle Velocity increased by 4.25%

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.4, up from 1.25

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 300ms, down from 310ms

17.9” Ultralight

ADS Movement Speed while firing now increased by 3.5%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.42, down from 1.55

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Warzone)

Shotguns

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 35, up from 30

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 24, up from 23

Min Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Buck and Slug Rounds

Headshot Damage has been increased

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Rechamber Time decreased by 10%

Slug Rounds

Max Damage increased to 120, up from 100

Mid Damage increased to 80, up from 75

Min Damage increased to 70, up from 60

Lower Extremity Damage Multiplier increased to 0.8, up from 0.7

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 12

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 305ms, down from 320ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 295ms, down from 320ms

Movement Speed Scaler increased to 0.89, up from 0.87

21.4” Reinforced Heavy Barrel

Damage Range increased to 18%, up from 11%

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12

Min Pellet Damage increased to 13, up from 10

Submachine Guns

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.5 down from 1.58

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.30, down from 1.3

ADS Movement Speed Scalar decreased to 1.29, down from 1.32

Imerito TA Skeletal

ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 28%, down from 35%

9mm 60 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 55, down from 60

8mm 72 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 60

Bullfrog (BOCW)

Lower Arm Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

Hand Damage Multiplier increased to 1.0, up from 0.9

RA 225 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.7

Urban Rapid 11”

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 10%, down from 15%

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -10%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -45%, down from -40%

7.62 Gorenko 38 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

.45 ACP 38 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 42, up from 38

H4 Blixen (VG)

Lower Torso Damage multiplier decreased to 1.01, down from 1.1

ISO (MW)

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.15, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

CX-9 (MW)

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.5, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 5%

KSP 45 (BOCW)

Auto Burst-Fire Now Enabled

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20%

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -20%

PPSh-41 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 18, down from 19

Upper Leg Damage Multiplier decreased to 0.9, down from 1.0

Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

Hipfire accuracy decreased to 45%, down from 50%

8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity decreased to 64, down from 71

Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -25%

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 5.5%, down from 6.6%

Vertical Recoil Control decreased to 10%, down from 15%

Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 25%

Hipfire accuracy decreased to 3%, down from 4%

Empress 140mm Rapid

Rate of Fire Bonus decreased to 8.5%, down from 10%

Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 10%

Tight Grip

The benefit that Tight Grip provides has been decreased

Light Machine Guns

UGM-8 (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Headshot Damage multiplier decreased to 1.5, down from 1.6

Neck Damage multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.3

Recoil Intensity increased

Bernard XL214 736mm

Muzzle Velocity bonus decreased to 30%, down from 35%

Romuald 560mm

Muzzle Velocity bonus increased to 15%, up from 10%

6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

Box Capacity decreased to 100, down from 125

Recoil Control decreased to 12.5% down from 15%

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow (MW)

Upper Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1.8, up from 1.5

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.9, up from 1.5

M1 Garand (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 47, down from 48

Hardscope

Initial Recoil Control decreased

Sniper Rifles

Sniper Rifle Charlie (MW)

Bullet Dropoff decreased

Muzzle Velocity increased by 2.7%

Sniper Rifle Alpha (MW)

Max Damage Range increased to 57.2 meters, up from 54.9 meters

Max Damage increased to 90up from 80

Min Damage increased to 75, up from 60

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.9, down from 1.95

Rytec AMR (MW)

Can now one-shot down to the head at all ranges.

Min Damage increased to 112, up from 96

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 2.7, up from 2.4

25x59mm Explosive 5-R Mag

Direct Hit Damage increased to 206, up from 176

Pellington 703 (BOCW)

ADS Transition In Time decreased to 399ms , down from 421ms

ADS Transition Out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 433ms

Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.0

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Bullet Dropoff increased

Fire Rate decreased to 111 RPM, down from 120 RPM

420mm Empress

Muzzle Velocity decreased to 43%, down from 50%

Visual Recoil increased

400mm Kovalevskaya Wrap

ADS Time Penalty decreased to -2%, up from -5%

440mm Anastasia Custom

Muzzle Velocity increased to 25%, up from 20%

Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -50%, up from -100%

Crouch Recoil Control decreased to 25%, down from 40%

Prone Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 67%

13mm AM 7 Round Mags

ADS Time Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4%

13mm AM 10 Round Mags

ADS Time Penalty increased to -6%, down from -4.5%

Tactical Rifles

Klauser (VG)

Wyvern 170mm 29L

Damage Range increased to 40%, up from 20%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -15%, up from -25%

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -5%, up from -10%

Movement Speed Penalty decreased to -2.5, up from -4%

Fitzherbert 200mm BL

Muzzle Velocity increased to 50%, up from 40%

ADS Time Penalty decreased to- 6%, up from -12

Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -1.5%

ADS Movement Speed penalty decreased to -1%, down from -2%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags

Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 12

Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -4%, down from -10%

Launchers

JOKR (MW)

Mid Damage increased to 200, up from 175

Launcher Alpha (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 170, up from 155

Mid Damage Radius increased to 4.4 meters, up from 4 meters

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded (Image via Warzone)

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Attachment adjustments

Underbarrels

Bipod (VG)

ADS Time now decreased by -4.5%

Optics

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 120ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

1913 Variable 4-8x

Scope Magnification Transition Time increased to 250ms, up from 200ms

Visual Recoil increased by 15%

Gunperks

Mechanic

Vehicle Damage Bonus increased to 200%, up from 150%

Vital

Vertical Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5.5%, down from -5%

Horizontal Recoil Control Penalty increased to -5%, down from -4.5%

Steady

ADS Movement Speed while Firing increased to 4%, up from 3.5%

Muzzles

Recoil Booster

Hip Fire Accuracy now decreased by 3%

Warzone is available for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via battle.net.

Poll : 0 votes