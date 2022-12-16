“Twitch is so sexist”: Fans left divided as Nadia gets banned from the platform

Twitch streamer "Nadia" Amine was banned from the Amazon-owned platform on December 15, 2022. The controversial Call of Duty star confirmed on Twitter that she received a 14-day ban for sharing personal information on a stream.

Nadia seemed confused by what "sharing personal information" meant. However, some believe the ban stems from a recent stream where she shared the full name of a viewer who accused her of cheating in Warzone in a donation text-to-speech message.

The internet personality has fought numerous accusations of cheating in the battle royale game over the past few months. While no concrete evidence has been presented to support the claims, she still receives plenty of hate.

Nadia and many others believe sexism is a key reason behind the hate she receives and possibly why she was accused of cheating in the first place.

Now that she has been banned, fans are split into two camps. One side believes the ban is well-deserved. The other side believes it is too harsh and is indicative of sexism on the part of Twitch.

Not harsh enough or unfair? Fans react to Nadia's Twitch ban

As mentioned earlier, Nadia has faced numerous accusations of cheating in Warzone over the past few months, whether in viral posts on TikTok or in her own Twitch chat.

She recently received a text-to-speech message from someone who sent her a donation during a stream. The message was yet another accusation of cheating, which appeared to set her off. She looked at the donation on PayPal, found the chatter's real name, and read it aloud to her viewers.

Alex Shevchenko @Stikykush12 @TheNadiaAmine The video that got her the ban. how toxic. Credit to -bbb gaming @TheNadiaAmine The video that got her the ban. how toxic. Credit to -bbb gaming https://t.co/zNpL4u5Px7

On December 15, 2022, the Twitch partner received her first ban from the platform. She posted a tweet shortly afterwards, revealing that she was banned for two weeks for sharing personal information on stream. Although a specific instance was not given, the clip above is most likely what got her banned.

The ban has been about as divisive as one would expect. Some believe it is well-deserved and perhaps not harsh enough.

ZEPOL OGEID @MADHAXZOR @StreamerBans THE BIGGEST W OF THE YEAR AND IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!! @StreamerBans THE BIGGEST W OF THE YEAR AND IT'S NOT EVEN CLOSE!!!!

Others are unhappy with Twitch's decision, even going as far as to accuse the platform and those celebrating her suspension of sexism.

Layman64 @GamingWLayman @StreamerBans The incel energy is strong in this thread @StreamerBans The incel energy is strong in this thread

Both sides of the debate seem to be operating under the same misconception that Nadia was banned on Twitch for cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone. Although cheating is something that Twitch does not encourage, it is not the reason for the streamer's ban.

Nadia was banned for sharing someone's personal information on stream. This goes against Twitch's community guidelines on doxxing, which means sharing identifying information about an individual with malicious intent.

Although 14 days for her first offense may seem harsh, doxxing is a serious issue that can lead to targeted harassment online or in real life. While the punishment is almost certainly deserved, the increase in harassment and cheating allegations she is due to receive is probably not.

