Censor claims to have been banned from $100K Call of Duty tournament by Activision over harassment charges against Nadia

Doug "Censor" has been turning a lot of heads in the Call of Duty community after his troll video about the hacking accusations against Nadia went viral a few weeks ago.

In a now-deleted tweet, Doug claimed that Activision had blocked him from participating in the Fortune's Keep tournament last weekend because it deemed his actions to be harassment.

CDL Intel @intelCDL According to Censor, Activision blocked him from competing in the $100K CDLR Fortunes Keep over the weekend due to him harassing Nadia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… According to Censor, Activision blocked him from competing in the $100K CDLR Fortunes Keep over the weekend due to him harassing Nadia twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7EYetslIjl

"I'm really not that sorry": Censor says he wanted to validate Nadia and not harass her with his troll video

Call of Duty Twitch streamer "Nadia" Amine has been at the center of long and sustained attacks from a large number of people who have alleged that she regularly cheats while playing Warzone on stream. The accusations, which have never been officially corroborated, range from utilizing aim bots to VPN spoofing allegations.

As one of the fastest growing content creators on the platform, Amine has attributed much of the online vitriol to her gender. Suffice it to say that the FPS community has been talking about her, with even Dr DisRespect speaking about Activision inviting her to events.

Censor, in a tweet replying to Call of Shame, clarified his intentions about the troll video he posted, which ended with an elaborate and bizarre proposal to Nadia. Many viewers expressed outrage at the video because the streamer had hyped it up to be an expose where he would finally prove whether Nadia was a cheater or not.

In the tweet, he wrote:

"I wanted to make a troll video and validate Nadia as the content genius she has been over these last few months. Sorry if this makes the catch-a-hacker community upset, but I’m really not that sorry."

The eight-minute long video, titled THE TRUTH ABOUT NADIA, currently has 5.7k likes to 40K dislikes and proves that the "catch-a-hacker community" took umbrage with it.

But the situation seems to have backfired because Activision didn't allow Censor to participate in Call of Duty League Resurgence: Fortune’s Keep, an official tournament where anyone could participate in a prize pool of $100,000.

Backlash led by Ludwig

Quite a few people, including popular YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren, made videos and vocally criticized him for the video. In a video uploaded on his secondary Mogul Mail channel on October 3, Ahgren was stunned to see Censor's antics and gave his commentary on the cheating scandal.

At 9:54, Ludwig succinctly sums up his views on the issue, a view shared by many on the internet, saying:

"If your're wondering if the rest of for the rest of this video he dives into how Nadia might have cheated, no. He actually says that the technology that he has to find cheaters was not even for the game Nadia plays. It was for Call of Duty Vanguard, she plays Warzone."

After commenting on the bizarre proposal, Ludwig opines on Censor's actual motives and pulls up charts that showed the video was by far the most viewed content he had produced in months. The former stated:

"Even if he wasn't looking for a little bit of attention and clout, it is the most views he's had on YouTube in a long, long while. Gained more subscribers than he received in January 2020. So you know, it worked for him."

Censor has hit back at people who have accused him of making a "clickbaity" video by posting his YouTube analytics page. The image shows that he hasn't monetized the video at all.

Doug @Censor Also for people think I milked a YouTube video to get it to 8 minutes for additional mid-rolls, I intentionally used “Firestone cover” for my proposal because I felt it was impactful. I know the game and I know my intentions, don’t be a sheep Also for people think I milked a YouTube video to get it to 8 minutes for additional mid-rolls, I intentionally used “Firestone cover” for my proposal because I felt it was impactful. I know the game and I know my intentions, don’t be a sheep 🐑 https://t.co/dZnou4PbOd

Censor was part of Boston Breach's Call of Duty roster for the tournament. However, he was removed after being debarred from attending the event. As of now, it is unclear how many more events he is still banned from, meaning fans will need to wait for news about his future in competitive Call of Duty.

