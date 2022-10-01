Dr DisRespect fires shots at Activision for inviting alleged hacker Nadia to Call of Duty NEXT event

Popular YouTube Gaming streamer recently Guy "Dr DisRespect" fired shots at the publisher of the Call of Duty video game franchise, Activision. The drama between the two-time and Activision stemmed from his criticism of Call of Duty: Warzone and the game's direction. Doc was not invited to participate in the World Series of Warzone tournament or the Call of Duty NEXT event that took place earlier this month.

During a previous livestream, Doc claimed that he was told by Activision that the reason for him being blacklisted from these events was because of his criticisms of Warzone. Today, he discussed the CoD Next snub on his stream, rhetorically asking how Activision could justify not inviting him despite allowing an alleged hacker to participate:

"Imagine, I don't know, not inviting the two-time, but you invite a hacker to your event. That would be something."

The hacker he alluded to is likely Warzone streamer Nadia Amine, who has had allegations of cheating levied against her in recent days. Top-ranked Warzone player Doug "Censor" claimed to have evidence that Nadia and other high-ranking players were cheating and threatened to leak that information soon.

Hinting seemingly at the Nadia accusations Dr Disrespect says he can’t believe Call of Duty sent a hacker to their event over himHinting seemingly at the Nadia accusations Dr Disrespect says he can’t believe Call of Duty sent a hacker to their event over him 👀 Hinting seemingly at the Nadia accusations https://t.co/3wgKCUdKh9

Dr DisRespect criticizes Activision for CoD NEXT snub

Dr DisRespect has had beef with the video game publisher after he received news that he would not be invited to Call of Duty NEXT because of his criticisms of the franchise's direction, specifically related to the Warzone battle royale game. He stated that he was being unfairly treated by the company, citing numerous other content creators that were invited despite being critical of the game.

On today's stream, Doc related his snub from the event to an ongoing controversy surrounding some high-ranking Warzone players who have been accused of cheating. He suggested that it was ridiculous for Activision to not invite him to CoD NEXT when accused hackers and cheaters were in attendance.

The situation that Dr DisRespect was referring to involves Warzone streamer Nadia as well as top-ranked player Doug "Censor," who has accused the former of using hacks to cheat in the battle royale game.

Censor has threatened to expose Nadia and other high-ranking cheaters on social media. Dr DisRespect elaborated on the situation, saying that he believes Censor has concrete evidence. He said that Censor didn't come across as someone who would make these accusations as a bluff. However, Doc did admit that Censor had put himself in an odd situation:

"Doug's kinda put himself in a peculiar position, right? I'm going based off his character and who he is from my perspective of him over the years. I just don't see someone like him bluffing, or f****** around, or doing it for clout or whatever."

Dr DisRespect said that he would be keeping a close eye on this potentially widespread cheating scandal:

"To me, it's kind of a big deal. Especially if there's bigger names in there, which who knows?"

Although it remains to be seen what evidence Censor has, if it is as damning as he claims it to be, there could be a few more big content creators that fall out of Activision's good graces.

