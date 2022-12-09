Ludwig wins the Content Creator of the Year title at The Game Awards 2022, fans react

American YouTube gaming star Ludwig Ahgren achieved another milestone in his streaming career as he was named the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

The announcement went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, with the reaction thread on the latter receiving more than 22,000 likes and over 233 replies:

The 27-year-old streamer also appeared in the comments section, in which he jokingly asked why The Game Awards used a picture of him "crying":

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @thegameawards why did u use the only pic of me crying @thegameawards why did u use the only pic of me crying 😭

The streaming community reacts as Ludwig wins the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards, also known as TGA, is an annual awards show hosted by Geoff Keighley. Aside from honoring the best gaming titles and other aspects of the gaming industry, TGA also recognizes the year's most outstanding and popular streaming personalities.

Several well-known streamers were nominated for this year's Content Creator of the Year award, including Karl Jacobs, Ludwig, Nibellion, Nobru, and QTCinderella.

Geoff Keighley presented the award and revealed the winner at the 02:33 mark of the broadcast, announcing:

"And the Game Award goes to... Ludwig! Congratulations, man!"

The in-person crowd went wild after hearing that Ahgren had won yet another flagship award. The same was the case with the online community, with many fans flocking to the conversation thread to congratulate Ahgren:

Ludwig's associate Aiden and The Yard podcast member lightheartedly commented and asked the community to "name one thing" the streamer had done aside from the Subathon:

Aiden @aidencalvin @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren name 1 thing this guy has done besides subathon @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren name 1 thing this guy has done besides subathon

One Twitter user expressed their sentiments by sharing the Mogul Money Live host's famous "Luddy" dance move:

Another user claimed that fellow Content Creator of the Year nominee Nibellion was "robbed":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Travonne @T_T_Money @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren Bruh I'm not tryna be that guy but how QT get nominated? @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren Bruh I'm not tryna be that guy but how QT get nominated?💀

finbar @Finnegan_Healy @T_T_Money @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren She did an insane amount of really cool events and content @T_T_Money @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren She did an insane amount of really cool events and content

WaeAl9 @wae_al9 @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren The best thing happened if anyone else won its was gonna be rigged @thegameawards @LudwigAhgren The best thing happened if anyone else won its was gonna be rigged

A discussion thread on the streamer-focused forum, r/LivestreamFail, garnered more than 75 fan reactions. Redditor u/Break_these_cuffs wondered how The Game Awards chose the aforementioned content creators as nominees:

Another Reddit user, u/inhindsight7, claimed that the 27-year-old was "more deserving" of the award this year than last:

A community member expressed appreciation for the streamer's content, saying:

One fan commented in jest, claiming that Swedish Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" was "snubbed again":

Some of the most relevant fan reactions from Reddit were along these lines:

Ludwig is easily one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming world and is best known for popularizing and mainstreaming subathon-style broadcasts. He started his online career on Twitch in 2017 and switched platforms to YouTube Gaming in 2021.

In addition to his most recent award at The Game Awards 2022, Ahgren also won the Streamer of the Year award at Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes