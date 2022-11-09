"She’s a 2/10" - Ludwig rates Fuslie, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and others performing his viral dance move ‘Luddy’

YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig Ahgren reacted to fellow streamers Leslie "Fuslie", Thomas "Sykkuno", and Rachell "Valkyrae" performing his viral dance move called "Luddy."

He decided to rate each streamer on a scale of 1 to 10. After observing Fuslie perform his signature move, the Mogul Money Live host stated:

"I cannot! You know what? I actually can believe that she was a theater kid. I can believe it because her role was choir girl number four, and I think there was a lot of people in line before her that were a little bit better. So, I can believe that. I can buy that. Uh, Fuslie? Classic. She's a 2/10."

Ludwig judges and rates other popular streaming "hitting the Luddy"

After judging Fulsie's attempt, Ludwig shared his thoughts on fellow YouTube Gaming star Sykkuno performing the viral dance move. He mentioned:

"Honestly, Sykkuno looks great here! He looks great! Him living with a bunch of women who keep dressing him, and that's what I imagine is happening. They keep dressing him with jewelry and good fits and then his hairstyle. Crushing! All right, let's see him hit Luddy."

The Los Angeles-based content creator straight away gave Sykkuno a 10/10 for his efforts.

Timestamp: 01:56:00

Valkyrae was the final personality Ludwig judged. After seeing the streamer perform a dance move on TikTok, the latter's first reaction was:

"What the hell?! I'm distracted right now. I look like I'm staring into Satan's a**hole. She looks like she has studio lighting here."

The 27-year-old praised Valkyrae after the 15-second clip ended. Ludwig then began analyzing the 100 Thieves co-owner's video and claimed that she cheated. He explained:

"Not bad! Hey, you know what? That was pretty f***ing good! That was an impressive dance! Now she kept the grippers out of it. That might be for a good reason. But I kind of doubt that. Look at the legs. They're moving slower. I feel like she cheated on the legs. Like, can we keep it like, could we look at the legs again?"

alma ☆ @sykbimbo RAE HIT THE LUDDY AND SHE DID IT SO GOOD RAE HIT THE LUDDY AND SHE DID IT SO GOOD https://t.co/vDB1CzHIy4

Following his evaluation, Ludwig gave Valkyrae a 9.3/10. He concluded the conversation by recalling Rachell's eagerness to prepare and practice the dance move before having her wisdom teeth extracted:

"For weeks, she talked about doing the Luddy. Like, she had to get her wisdom teeth removed. She's like, 'I got to hit the Luddy!' I'm like, 'What do you mean? Just do it.' She's like, 'No, I got to, like... I got to, like, prepare and got to like, get ready and practice.' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, as more than 13 community members joined the discussion. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to streamers "hitting the Luddy" (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

While one viewer expressed surprise at how Sykkuno managed to get the perfect score for his Luddy attempt, another community member lauded Valkyrae, saying she always gives her best effort in everything she does.

