"You took the words out of my mouth" - Sykkuno ‘saves’ Doublelift from criticizing League of Legends during Worlds 2022 co-stream

YouTube Gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" hosted his first ever League of Legends Worlds co-stream on November 6. He was joined by former esports pro Yiliang "Doublelift."

As the streamers discussed the series' statistics, Doublelift offered his take on certain aspects of the competitive MOBA and almost dissed the game by sharing a strong opinion on the international stage.

Before Doublelift could criticize the game, Sykkuno interrupted and "saved" the 29-year-old gamer. Yiliang began giggling and remarked:

"Right, right! That's what I was going to say! You took the words out of my mouth!"

Doublelift thanks Sykkuno after the latter "saves" him from criticizing the game at the international event

At the 58-minute mark of Thomas' broadcast, Doublelift inquired whether Sykkuno had the urge to grind League of Legends. The YouTuber replied:

"I play it sometimes but it depends. If I'm winning a lot, super fun! If I'm losing, it's less..."

Doublelift agreed with the take and suggested that the game becomes "less than super fun" when one goes on a losing streak. The Las Vegas native then wanted to know what "KP" meant in League of Legends terms. Doublelift explained:

"Kill participation. That's I think it's pretty much average (analyzing T1 Faker's 66.7% KP after the first game). It's pretty much average. Yeah, because some roles would get like, 90%+ like, Support and that'd be pretty impressive."

Timestamp: 00:58:53

After a brief pause, Doublelift took the opportunity to share his viewpoints on the game and said:

"I don't blame you, because League is such a... it's such a disgusting..."

Sykkuno abruptly interrupted Yiliang's train of thought and "saved" him by saying:

"Great game and I love playing it, because we're at Worlds!"

Doublelift laughed, claiming he was about to say something similar. Thomas, too, burst out laughing, and the conversation ended with him adding:

"It is very fun when I'm winning!"

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit amassed more than 21 fan reactions







Sykkuno is one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming sphere, having started his online career on the Amazon-owned live streaming platform.

He surprised the online community earlier this year by signing an exclusive streaming deal with YouTube Gaming. He currently has more than 2.8 million subscribers and 366 million video views.

