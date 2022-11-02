"It’s really not as crazy" - Sykkuno talks about co-streaming League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final

Earlier today, LoL Esports officially announced that YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" will be one of five content creators to co-stream the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final.

He will join forces with Feng "Rita" Yu, Sangho Lee, Min Gyo Kim, and Ibai Llanos.

The streamer provided details about the special opportunity during a livestream on November 2, 2022. During the broadcast, he revealed that he will be co-streaming the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Final for free:

"So there's exactly one zero. I'm just wanted to watch League of Legends with my friends. So, it's really not as crazy as anybody thinks. It's just, they asked me to watch with my friends and that's all I'm going to do."

Sykkuno provides details about co-streaming League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final

At the two-minute mark of his livestream, Sykkuno stated that he would be traveling to the League of Legends Worlds 2022 venue to co-stream the special event.

He then revealed that Riot Games messaged him, asking if he "wanted to watch Worlds and stream it":

"Yeah, Worlds guys! Worlds! I mean, I think it'll be fun. But basically, we may as well just go through while we can. I'm only going to do it once probably. But basically what happened was, Riot messages me, right, and they're like, 'Hey, do you want to watch Worlds and stream it?' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure! That sounds fun! I like League of Legends!" And that was it."

The Las Vegas native also speculated that other co-streaming personalities must have gotten "some kind of a big deal":

"I didn't know some kind of big deal. I guess for a lot of other people, it's a much bigger deal. But yeah, they basically just said, 'Hey, you want to watch it and watch it with your friends?' And that was it."

Riot Games did receive some criticism for its lineup of streamers for the League of Legends 2022 Worlds Final.

Sykkuno addressed the backlash from the community and categorized three types of individuals in the situation. He expressed sympathy for those who have worked closely with Riot Games in the past and were unable to co-stream the annual event:

"I do think a lot of people are upset and I kind of get it. Here's what I do think though. I think there's basically three types of people in this situation. One is obviously, the people who are just between them and Riot, right? They're like, 'Why doesn't my streamer get to do it?" Or, 'Why don't I get to do it?" That's pretty fair. I mean, everyone wants to watch it. I did too! That's why I agreed to it. So that's pretty fair."

Timestamp: 00:02:31

The YouTuber then talked about the second group, which consisted of people who were being "really mean." He added that he couldn't really do anything about the situation. According to him, the last category of people was the "most confusing" group. He remarked:

"And then there's another group of people who are just really mean and well, you can't do much about that. I'm pretty used to it. And then the third group of people is what I would say, is the most confusing. It's the people who are trying to say, 'I want to stream it too,' and they're really bad at explaining that. And they write it in a way that comes off like, they're attacking me and I don't think they mean it that way."

A few minutes later, Sykkuno reiterated that he had to co-stream the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final and took the opportunity to talk about how much money Riot Games offered him. He said:

"After they messaged me, you guys want to know how many zeroes were in the offer? How many zeroes they offered me, guys? They offered me one zero, because I am doing it for free. They just said, 'Hey, you want to League of Legends?' and I said, 'Yeah! I'm a fan!' So there's exactly one zero. I just wanted to watch League of Legends with my friends."

After claiming that things were "really not as crazy," Sykkuno expressed hope that other content creators would be able to co-stream the event as well:

"Hopefully people understand that. I do think, yeah, other people stream it, and I hope they get that chance. But it's not up to me. But that's pretty much all I can say about it."

Fans react as Sykkuno is set to co-stream League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final co-streaming announcement was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

More than 200 community members provided their take on the news. Here are some of the most relevant reactions:

Sykkuno is one of the most popular variety gamers. After streaming on Twitch for seven years, he signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming earlier this year. He currently has more than 2.8 million subscribers on his primary channel.

