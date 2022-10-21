"It’s probably not cheap" - Sykkuno provides details for an ‘expensive’ gift he got from Valkyrae

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" returned from a three-day long break and hosted a gaming livestream on October 21.

Before loading up any video games to play, Sykkuno revealed that fellow YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" had gifted him a sparkling new chain.

As the conversation progressed, Sykkuno mentioned that he inquired Valkyrae about the cost of the chain. Following the latter's claim that she purchased the jewelry without checking the price tag first, the former speculated:

"It's probably not cheap, because it was from Rae. But it can't be like, ultra crazy expensive, I imagine. So, yeah."

Sykkuno reveals Valkyrae gifted him a chain and talks about it on stream

At the 10-minute mark of Sykkuno's October 21 broadcast, fans wanted to know more about the flashy chain that he was wearing, with the streamer responding:

"'Which chain are you wearing?' The only one I have is the ones Rae gave me. These are the ones Rae gave me."

Thomas speculated that the chain was not expensive since it did not have diamonds. He then recounted how his friends like Felix "xQc" owned a "super fancy" diamond studded chain:

"I actually don't know if they're like, expensive. This is going to sound bad, but I imagine they aren't because they don't have diamonds on them. But that's only because, some of my friends like X (xQc) got a chain, that's fancy and it has diamonds on it and he told me it's expensive because of all the diamonds it has on it."

Timestamp: 00:10:00

Sykkuno noticed YouTube Gaming icon Ludwig jokingly saying that he would buy him a $100,000 chain. Thomas burst out laughing, and replied:

"'I'm going to buy you a chain that's $100,000.' You are crazy, Ludwig! But I assume it's probably still fairly expensive, but compared to what a lot of my friends have, definitely a little less crazy, because they have some crazy, expensive chains."

Some viewers suggested that the YouTuber ask Valkyrae how much the chain was worth. He replied:

"I actually asked Rae and I said, 'How much did it cost?' So I can pay her back. And she said, she had no clue. She just bought it without looking at the price tag."

The discussion concluded with Sykkuno asserting that Valkyrae "genuinely" does not look at the price of items she "buys these days":

"No, I don't think she lied. I think she genuinely doesn't, you know, not trying to expose her, or anything, but I do think she genuinely doesn't look at the price tag for a lot of things she buys these days. It's not necessarily a bad thing, but I definitely don't think she made that up. I think that definitely is just how it is. I mean, she's doing pretty well, you could say."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer talking about Valkyrae's gift (Images via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

While one viewer suggested that Sykkuno's chain appeared to be actual silver and must have cost "over hundred," another claimed that Valkyrae may be aware of its price and intentionally chose not to share it with the YouTuber.

