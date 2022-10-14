"I’m sorry if I offended anyone" - Valkyrae reveals her channel moderators notified her not to use AAVE words on stream

YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" has apologized for using AAVE (African-American Vernacular English) words on stream after her channel moderators told her to refrain from doing so.

The streamer made the apology during a livestream held on October 14, 2022.

She said:

"I'm sorry if I offended anyone. I really didn't intend to. But now I know! I had no idea!"

Valkyrae encourages fans to Google AAVE words and phrases to be more informed

Valkyrae addressed a couple of topics during her most recent livestream. She started the discussion by recounting her previous broadcast, during which she used some AAVE phrases:

"Uh yes. After last stream, it was brought to my attention ... Sorry, I should had this all prepared. But I did not. AAVE. Pretty much, words that non-Black people that should not be saying. The phrase that I said last time was something that I've heard my friends say. I thought it was cute, and that it rhymes and stuff."

The YouTuber said her channel moderators sent her a "lovely document" highlighting the issues. She added that she was now aware of them and apologized to her fanbase:

"It was brought to my attention my mods actually, and yeah. I just wanted to clarify that now I know. My mods sent me a lovely document on the issues. So I just wanted to, you know, let you guys know, I'm aware."

Valkyrae emphasized that she did not want to use the phrases when some fans asked her to reveal them. She continued the discussion by talking about a myth regarding Generation Z:

"'What phrase?' I don't want to say it! But yeah, I've heard many of my friends. I think people; I also read that it's a misconception that Generation Z made it up, but that's not the case. That's actually a myth. So, yeah. There's that as well. So I will not be saying words in association to AAVE."

The discussion concluded with the 100 Thieves co-owner saying:

"I'm poorly spoken and I don't want to, like, mess up. So, I'm just going to leave it at that! But if you want to google AAVE, and which words like, you're not supposed to be using, can be offensive. Go do that. Google. But yes, I learnt! I learned that."

Fans react to the streamer's address

Valkyrae's apology went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit as the reaction thread attracted more than 850 fan comments. Here's what users had to say:

Aside from Valkyrae, Twitch powerhouse Imane "Pokimane" also received substantial backlash after she used certain AAVE words in her August 2021 Twitch stream title.

