League of Legends Worlds 2022 Grand Finals: Full match schedule, dates, venue, and more

The Semi-finals at League of Legends Worlds 2022 have officially come to an end, and it's now time to focus on the Grand Final that is going to take place exactly a week from now.

The Grand Final at Worlds 2022 is bound to be one of the most interesting matches in a long time. It will be history in the making, where one team tries to win its fourth record title while the other tries to win its first Worlds title ever.

It will be a clash between the two teams, one that has been in full swing ever since the start of the year and one that has suddenly gained a surge of confidence after crushing through even the toughest competition with ease. So, irrespective of who wins, fans will be able to watch a memorable battle.

Full details regarding the Grand Finals at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The Finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 will take place on November 5, 2022 (CDT Time).

Dates and schedule

Before proceeding any further, it is first important to provide the match schedule for the Grand Finals. It is as follows:

Saturday - November 5, 2022, 7 pm CDT

T1 vs DRX

The Grand Finals at League of Legends Worlds 2022 will begin a bit later than usual. This is mainly because there will be a lot of pre-game content before the last game at Worlds 2022.

For instance, there will be an opening ceremony and lots of discussion regarding the two games. Although the game starting late might make things a little bit problematic for those who are traveling to see it on stage, people watching from home shouldn't have any problems.

Fans from the United States of America can watch the full match (even if it goes to all five games) on a Saturday evening and go to sleep soon after. In eastern regions such as China, South Korea, and other countries, the match will take place on a Sunday morning (November 6).

In the case of China and South Korea, the game will start on November 6 at 8 am and 9 am, respectively. This means fans can get a good night's sleep and watch the whole series without any issues. Hence, Riot Games seems to have planned things quite well so that everyone around the world can enjoy the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Grand Finals.

Venue for Worlds 2022

With the dates and schedule covered, it is important to provide an update on the venue. If fans want to watch the games in person, they will have to go to the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Obviously, they need to have tickets in hand in order to enter the Grand Finals.

There is no doubt that this will be one of the most exciting Finals ever at the League of Legends World Champions. The two teams will be looking to go all out in order to make history.

It will also be a clash between Faker and Deft, two friends from the same high school in South Korea. Now one of them will be looking to win his fourth title, while the other will be looking to win it for the first time and finally get his hands on the title that has eluded him all these years.

Poll : 0 votes