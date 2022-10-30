The first semi-final between T1 and JDG in League of Legends Worlds 2022 has come to an end. As it happens, Faker and his T1 squad managed to crush JDG with a 3-1 scoreline and book a seat at the Grand Final of the tournament.

This marked a statement victory for both Faker and T1 as the team that was deemed to have lost its glory three years back is looking poised to win the trophy for a record fourth time. Furthermore, with JDG's loss, the LPL has officially lost its final representative at Worlds 2022.

In any case, a lot of the fans will be quite happy since it is Faker who might get another chance at the trophy. However, it won't be an easy task since T1 will face either Gen.G or DRX and that will be an encounter worthy of a Grand Final.

Faker and T1 return to the Grand Final of League of Legends Worlds Championships after five years

No doubt whoever watches or plays League of Legends. they have heard the name Faker at least once in their lifetime. In fact, even those who don't follow the sport have heard his name, simply because of his massive popularity.

Faker and T1 (formerly SK Telecom T1) have won the tournament a record three times. However, the team's last bid for the trophy arrived five years ago.

Unfortunately, back then T1 ended up losing to Samsung Galaxy by a 3-0 scoreline, a humiliation that fans haven't forgotten to this day. It was also the first time that T1 lost in the Grand Finals of the League of Legends World Championships.

This time, however, SK Telecom T1 has been rebranded to T1 and Faker has a young, talented and hungry roster at his disposal. Suffice to say, he will probably try to ensure a quick victory and redeem their disappointing display from five years ago.

In any case, there is no doubt that T1's road in League of Legends Worlds 2022 has been a lot harder than any other side. The team had to vanquish former World Champions EDG, MSI 2022 champions RNG and LCS champions Cloud9 on its way to the Grand Finals.

Despite the tougher road, T1 has prevailed and showcased impeccable League of Legends prowess so far. In any case, the team will now have quite some time to prepare.

T1 will now await its opponent from the second semi-final game between DRX and Gen.G. The Grand Finals are set to take place on November 5, 2022.

