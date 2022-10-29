When and where to watch League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-finals?

The Semi-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2022 are about to begin. Fans across the world are excited, with none of them willing to miss a single moment of the semi-finals.

Fans can find the place and time where they can watch the Semi-finals. Details of the timing for every major region worldwide, so fans do not have to search around in the final moments.

The semi-final matches at Worlds 2022 are expected to be some of the best, with each team possessing the necessary qualities to win the championship. Every game will be like a Grand Final and only the best performing roster will be able to progress further for a chance at the trophy.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-finals will begin from October 29, 2022 (CDT Time)

The Semi-finals at League of Legends Worlds 2022 will start from October 29, 2022, and end on October 30, 2022. Both of these dates are on CDT, the timezone for the United States of America.

The timing for the Semi-finals for every region has been provided below:

North America: 4:00 PM CDT

Australia: 8:00 AM AEDT

Japan: 6:00 AM JST

South Korea: 6:00 AM KST

China: 5:00 AM CST

India: 2:30 AM IST

England: 10:00 PM BST

Germany: 11:00 PM CEST

Amongst all the time zones mentioned above, England and Germany will have the matches start on October 29. For the rest of the Asian regions, the match will start on October 30, 2022.

This means that for Asian regions, the dates for the Semi-finals are October 30 and 31, and all the matches will start in the early hours of the dates mentioned above. Semi-final matches will be a best-of-five series.

The first match on October 29 (CDT Time) at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Semi-finals will be between T1 and JDG, and the second match on October 30 (CDT Time) between Gen.G and DRX. Both games are expected to be quite good, though the first one will attract all the hype

Fans have two options to watch the semifinals: attend the games live or tune in online. League of Legends fans watching the games live will travel to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, those fans who want to watch from their homes will have to tune into the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. All the games will be telecast live, including live commentary and expert analysis from casters.

Poll : 0 votes