League of Legends' brand new tank item Heartsteel is getting players banned in the PBE for buying it

League of Legends' brand new tank item, Heartsteel, which is currently available in the PBE, is getting players permabanned for buying it. This is a very bizarre scenario as fans getting banned for buying an item is something that has never happened within the game.

As of now, Riot Games has not provided any fix for this and the only way to avoid a permaban is to not buy Heartsteel. Obviously, players are pretty angry about the situation as a bug like this is dangerous to the game.

Nevertheless, it has led to some jokes in the community as well. Players are saying that the item is so powerful that even merely buying it can get them banned.

The brand new Heartsteel will get the entire team banned in League of Legends' PBE

As mentioned previously, the latest tank item, Heartsteel, is getting players permabanned from League of Legends' PBE for simply using it. However, as it turns out, it is not just the user who is getting banned.

If any other player is present in the team of the one who buys Heartsteel, then everyone else will get banned too. This is definitely a problem, though Riot Games has not done anything regarding it as of yet.

RossBoomsocks @RossBoomsocks



Affected accounts:

ShopSaikoudotcom

PositivePete

Kreshlord

Pink Dreamer



We all got banned for this reason dunno why Hello @RiotSupport me and everyone I played games with today on PBE got permabanned for seemingly no reason pls help.Affected accounts:ShopSaikoudotcomPositivePeteKreshlordPink DreamerWe all got banned for this reason dunno why Hello @RiotSupport me and everyone I played games with today on PBE got permabanned for seemingly no reason pls help.Affected accounts:ShopSaikoudotcomPositivePeteKreshlordPink DreamerWe all got banned for this reason dunno why https://t.co/xnftkfChKJ

The new item Heartsteel provides both damage boost as well as permanent bonus health to the champion using this item. It is pretty easy to use as well, and players have been complaining that it is kind of overtuned.

However, this issue about getting banned for buying the item initially started from Reddit. One user claimed that they got banned even though the message said that it was because they used a third-party software while playing League of Legends.

Therefore, initially fans did not pay much attention to it, though that same post did get a lot of comments regarding a ban without any reason. Eventually, the whole thing started to gain more traction when popular streamer RossBoomsocks posted on Twitter that he and his teammates got banned for no reason.

The message, however, claimed that it was for using a third party tool. Therefore, League of Legends players have noticed a common pattern where simply buying the Heartsteel item is causing bans.

xetron @Xenon1978 @RiotSupport The bugs on PBE are getting weirder each day, a few days ago I couldn't join games due to "connection issues" and was forced to wait for minutes before it returned to the homepage, and yesterday my account was banned due to "cheating" because I bought Heartsteel lol. @RiotSupport The bugs on PBE are getting weirder each day, a few days ago I couldn't join games due to "connection issues" and was forced to wait for minutes before it returned to the homepage, and yesterday my account was banned due to "cheating" because I bought Heartsteel lol.

Naturally, fans have tagged Riot Support and asked for a response. Hopefully, the issue will be sorted out in the coming days, though people are unable to understand if Riot Games is even aware as the developers have been completely silent regarding this entire matter.

Bugs in League of Legends are nothing new as even professional players suffer from because of them at tournaments like Worlds 2022. However, getting banned for buying an item is probably a new low with regards to glitches, and unless fixed, players will start getting very angry.

Poll : 0 votes