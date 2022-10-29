K'Sante will make his major League of Legends debut in less than a week, but Riot Games is still experimenting with his power levels. The developers have added a tiny bit more strength to the brawler's battle-heavy skills.

In League's PBE testing realm, two of K'Sante's abilities and his passive are getting adjusted before he makes his live server debut on November 3.

The Pride of Nazumah was in danger of becoming "underwhelming" and "worthless" upon release, according to the general consensus on Reddit, so Riot responded by adding a little more power to his design. These improvements should help him win more games when released.

League of Legends developers fix K'Sante bugs ahead of his official release

The Prestige Empyrean K'Sante Skin (Image via Riot Games)

The Riot development team has also been working diligently to eliminate a number of bugs tucked away in K'Sante's release code. They put up a Reddit post stating:

"If you encounter any in-game bugs while playing K'Sante and/or his Empyrean skin, please let us know by heading to our Bug Reporting Tool and providing any information on the issue. Providing repro steps or a video clip are incredibly helpful for debugging as well!"

Many of these problems have been resolved, according to League of Legends' engineer Pehrek, who released an update on October 24. The bugs that were fixed included his E ability's displacement issues (where K'Sante was "locked out of actions" after ulting), the expiration of his resistance, and more.

Riot's champion designer, Llama, confirmed on October 26 that The Pride of Nazumah, the first top laner to join the roster since Gwen 19 months ago, would now inflict extra damage with his Q and Ultimate abilities.

Additionally, dependent on his attack damage and additional resistance, his Q ability "Ntofo Strikes" will now deal extra damage. Both his bonus AD and passive HP damage will receive buffs as well. The following are the detailed changes that are going to be implemented:

Dauntless Instinct (P)

Passive % max HP: 1/1.25/1.5 at levels 1/6/11 -> 1/1.33/1.66/2 at levels 1/6/11/16

Ntofo Strikes (Q)

Q Damage tank scaling: 50% AD -> 40% AD + 30% AR/MR + 5 base

All Out (R)

All Out AD conversion: AR/MR to AD 22.5% -> 32.5%

The next update will see K'Sante go live in League of Legends. When he shows up, players who unlock the champion will also be able to purchase the Empyrean skin for him.

Apart from this, the Nazuman's Prestige skin, which was designed in collaboration with the "League of Legends President" Lil Nas X, will soon be available for purchase in League of Legends.

A number of other popular League champions, like Ahri, Corki, and Xin Zhao, will get bonuses in the upcoming patch 12.21, while Miss Fortune and Bel'Veth will receive nerfs.

