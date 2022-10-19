K'Sante's Prestige skin, which was designed in collaboration with the "League of Legends President" Lil Nas X, will soon be offered for purchase in League of Legends.

Apart from this, K'Sante will also wear a conventional version of the skin as part of the release. The K'Sante Prestige skin is a part of League of Legends' brand-new Empyrean skinline.

After almost five years, players will soon have a specialized "tank" in the form of K'Sante, who was unveiled by Riot Games last week.

Unlocking League of Legends' brand new Prestige Empyrean K’Sante

The Prestige Empyrean K'Sante stands out from the rest of the collection since it maintains the champion's original design while sporting a purplish color scheme rather than a motif of deep shapes. His skin-description reads:

"K'Sante's always been a trailblazer on the fashion circuit, and this year he definitely wants to make the audience sweat. With his crystal-laden drip and flawless makeup, he's about to light a fire under this Gala.”

The Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin is directly linked to the ongoing League of Legends Worlds 2022 tournament. It is no different from other new Prestige skins that are restricted to holders of event passes. To collect tokens, players must grind the game through the event pass.

Players will be able to purchase the new Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin in-game for 2,000 Worlds tokens between November 3 and November 14. Below are the steps to obtain the skin:

Enter the game's client.

Click on the event shop from the top navigation bar.

The Worlds 2022 event hub will be featured on the new page.

The store will appear first. You can view the status of the event pass at the bottom.

Grab the skin.

By completing in-game missions, players can keep accumulating Worlds 2022 tokens. It should be noted that those who choose not to purchase it will not have access to enough tokens to obtain the Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin.

However, as per indications, it will not be added to the Mythic shop anytime soon.

Pyke and K'Sante are set to be the faces of League of Legends' newest Empyrean skinline

Pyke is clearly the focal point of the Empyrean skin line, according to Riot Games. He explores other dimensions in search of different selves.

Every Pyke that is destroyed causes the kingdom to crumble and produce new Empyreans, each of whom has a specific task to complete.

Meanwhile, K'Sante, LoL's newest addition to the champions' roster, will make his debut with this dazzling skin. Given its shine, theme, and sharpness, the Prestige skin for Nazumah's Pride is expected to be unlike any other cosmetic in the game.

For the 2022 World Championship, Riot created the special Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin in partnership with Grammy-winning rapper and singer Lil Nas X.

All the champions who are featured in League of Legends' Empyrean skin line are:

Pyke

Jax

Vex

Zac

Zed

Jhin

Lux

K'Sante

The color scheme of this skin line is distinctive and mirrors that of the Dark Cosmic, PsyOps, and Dark Star Guardian skins. The neon aura that surrounds each champion in this cosmetic set causes them to shine in-game.

The release date for the Empyrean skin collection is November 3, according to Riot Games.

