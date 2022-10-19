Riot Games in collaboration with Lil Nas X has released a brand new Prestige skin for League of Legends' upcoming champion K'Sante.

The Prestige skin of Nazumah's Pride is set to be unlike any other cosmetic in the game considering its glaze, theme, and sharpness. Riot collaborated with Grammy-winning rapper and vocalist Lil Nas X to develop the exclusive Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin in honor of the 2022 World Championship.

The Prestige Empyrean K'Sante skin is unique since this is the first time in League of Legends' history that two artists have jointly developed one. While it won't be sold in the League of Legends store, the skin may be obtained through the Worlds 2022 event by participating in some Teamfight Tactics, Howling Abyss, and Summoner's Rift matches.

The skin, like many other Prestige skins that were launched before it, must be purchased using 2,000 Worlds 2022 tokens.

League of Legends drew heavy inspiration from Lil Nas X's life to build K'Sante's personality

K'Sante's Prestige Empyrean Skin features Lil Nas X's Pink Butterfly (Screengrab via Riot Games - League of Legends)

K'Sante's Prestige skin, which has a deep purple and vibrant pink color scheme, depicts him in a stunning outfit befitting of a Nazumah hero while being surrounded by pink butterflies in the splash art.

"Halo Butterflies" is a symbol that Lil Nas X has used in many different facets of his career, from the art for his most recent album, Montero, to the butterfly tattoo on his neck in real life.

Lil Nas X will play "STAR WALKIN'," the official song of Worlds 2022, at the opening ceremony of the tournament finals in San Francisco to continue the celebrations. It should be a memorable day filled with amazing gaming and a timeless song from one of the biggest performers in the music business.

K'Sante wasn't "created" by the famous singer. By the time Riot formed a collaboration, the champion was already in the development process. However, he was crucial in helping him develop his black, queer, and proud identity. The puzzle pieces fell into place after it was realized how well Nas' high fashion sense fit the Prestige concept.

Lil Nas X with his trademark Butterfly animations (Image via Lil Nas X)

The opportunity to collaborate with Lil Nas X excited Thomas "Hylia" Randby, a developer on Riot Games' Player Immersion and Expression (PIE) team. With Nas being a queer man himself, there was excitement to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity to get a decent representation into League of Legends. Hylia stated:

“Everyone was so passionate, so easygoing and so forthcoming with their ideas. Nas himself was really excited by the character and had a lot of ideas on how to style him for the skin’s interpretation.

Hylia further explained:

“The team really wanted to emphasize vibrancy. We wanted to play with pastel iridescence in both his clothing and abilities to capture that surrealist, dream-like quality of Nas’ visuals. The team was interested in a subtle afro-futurist look to pay homage to K’Sante’s West African inspirations.”

The whole affair is not simply restricted to this partnership, so League of Legends fans can rest easy. With references to his husband and pride in his native country on the racial and gender side, K'Sante's basic character reflects beyond a single perspective of society.

