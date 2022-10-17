League of Legends K'Sante abilities officially revealed: Ntofo Strikes, Footwork, All Out, and more

Riot Games has finally revealed the abilities of the newest League of Legends champion, K'Sante. The title's brand-new top-lane tank is set to arrive in the Summoner's Rift by the first week of November.

While consistently being an unstoppable force in late-game teamfights, his playstyle will encourage players to seek one-vs-one opportunities in lanes. K'Sante has the potential to be a formidable addition to any team lineup as a strong frontliner. Here is a quick overview of all of his tooltips and abilities in League of Legends.

K'Sante abilities in League of Legends

K'Sante shatters his tonfas to knock down enemies with his ult (Image via Riot Games)

Passive: Dauntless Instinct

K'Sante's damaging abilities mark enemies who have been hit for a short time. Attacking a marked foe will consume the mark to deal damage-plus-max-health physical damage.

All Out: Attacking a marked opponent causes physical damage and more true damage than the enemy's maximum health.

Q: Ntofo Strikes

K’Sante slams his weapon, dealing physical damage in a small area around him and briefly slowing hit targets. If an enemy is struck, K’Sante gains a stack for a short duration. With two stacks, he fires a shockwave that pulls enemies.

All Out: Reduced cooldown no longer slows opponents hit by this ability.

W: Path Maker

Begin Charging: K’Sante raises his weapons defensively for a short time, becoming Unstoppable and reducing incoming damage.

Release: K’Sante charges forward, dealing a percentage of max health physical damage, Knocking Back, and Stunning enemies that he passes through for a little while based on charge time.

All Out: The damage reduction is raised, the charge and dash speeds are doubled, the cooldown of this ability is refreshed, and the Path Maker ability deals more physical damage based on charge time.

E: Footwork

In this one, K’Sante is seen dashing and gaining a shield for a short duration. When dashing to an ally, the distance is significantly increased, and they are also shielded. Moreover, you can cast other spells during this ability.

All Out: The dash speed of this ability is boosted. Rushing has a greater range and can cross walls on its way to a certain area.

R: All Out

A rival champion is knocked back and suffers physical damage as K'Sante shatters his tonfas. When an enemy hits a wall, they suffer more physical damage, are sent over the wall, and are momentarily stunned. The opponent is then pursued by K'Sante as he goes "All Out" for an extended duration.

All Out: K’sante loses a percentage of max health, bonus armor, and bonus magic resistance. The League of Legends character also gains attack damage, omnivamp, and transforms his abilities.

K'Sante is primarily designed to be played in the Baron lane because of his skills, which enable him to function as a tough tank/skirmisher hybrid. In duels and teamfights, the "Pride of Nazumah" has a high damage tolerance and the ability to inflict harm with his tonfas. His League of Legends battle oath says:

"My ancestors built Nazumah. no god, king, or beast could conquer them, and none will conquer me."

The Pride of Nazumah will make his live-server debut in League of Legends Patch 12.2. He and his released skin, along with additional information, will likely be made available for testing on the PBE in the upcoming weeks.

