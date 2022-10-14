League of Legends new tank champion K'Sante: Expected release-date window and more

League of Legends' brand new Shurima-based tank champion, K'Sante, was revealed for the first time through a recent cinematic trailer. The developers presented some interesting details regarding the champion through the video, such as the city he belongs to and his lore.

However, several fans want to know when the champion is going to be launched. Even though the developers have not provided any concrete information on that front, an accurate estimate can be given regarding the release-date window for K'Sante.

K'Sante might be released alongside League of Legends patch 12.21

League of Legends' new tank K'Sante has been seen in official teasers as well as a few leaks. The champion from Shurima got its first official look on October 13, 2022, via a short cinematic trailer. These short character teasers are often shortly followed by their release into the game. However, it is not possible for K'Sante to be released in the next patch (12.20) as he was only just revealed.

Instead, he will probably get added to the PBE (Public Beta Environment) version of League of Legends for patch 12.21. Hence, fans can expect the champion to come out towards the beginning of November, right after the end of Worlds 2022.

This timeline makes perfect sense, as pre-season 2023 will be underway when this champion is released. This means a new meta and quite a lot of tank items that K'Sante will be able to utilize should be available then.

Apart from that, it has been around two months since the last champion was released, which makes early November an opportune moment to introduce K'Sante.

K'Sante and the city of Nazumah were inspired by West Africa, like a lot of other recent human champs it's been a goal to represent more real world cultures in Runeterra

The character has been quite highly anticipated in the community. K'Sante is expected to be quite complicated in terms of gameplay. This has obviously strengthened the hype among fans, as people love units that are hard to master.

Besides that, the last few champion releases have seen a jungle, ADC, or support role. The toplane characters that have come out are all reworks of old units that became viable in that role after the changes.

However, K'Sante will be a brand new addition to the toplane, which will make those players happy who play the role on a daily basis. Apart from that, considering the difficulty curve expected to be associated with the character, highly skilled gamers will have the time of their lives.

Nevertheless, the hype around K'Sante is not just because of his skill ceiling. He also has quite an interesting lore as a champion. Despite being from Shurima, Azir's rule doesn't apply to him.

Also looks like K'Sante 100% next patch

He is from Nazumah, a secluded city within Shurima in League of Legends where individuals had to fight against desert monsters for water and other resources. K'Sante is a champion of that city, and he engages in combat on a daily basis to protect his people.

This adds a brand new direction to the League of Legends universe since, up until now, everything about Shurima revolved around Azir. However, this doesn't involve K'Sante . His lore will give a lot of insight and add depth to not just Shurima but Runeterra as well.

