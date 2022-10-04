League of Legends pre-season 2023: New Mythics, Legendary items, and more

On October 4, 2022, League of Legends announced several items that will be introduced to the game along with pre-season 2023. Amongst these, there are a few Mythic items, both new as well as updated old ones and Legendary items as well.
Thus, all of these item changes and additions have been briefly discussed in this article. It is tough to explain which champion will benefit from what item.
However, one thing is for sure is that a lot more diversity will be added to League of Legends. It will provide players with much more freedom in terms of build variety and choices.
Full details regarding the new and updated items in League of Legends
Before moving further, it is first essential to provide information regarding all the new and updated items in League of Legends pre-season 2023.
New and Updated items in League of Legends pre-season 2023
All the items that are being added or changed along with League of Legends pre-season 2023 are as follows:
1) Icathia's Endurance (Mythic Item)
- 400 Health
- 30 Armor
- 30 Magic Resist
- 20 Ability Haste
Voidborn Resilience: When in combat, champions in League of Legends will gain a stack of 3 armor and magic resist, which extends to a total of 10 Max stacks. Once it reaches max stacks, enemies around the player will get their health drained by 4% (for monsters and minions, it will be 1%) and also double the resistances of the equipped characters till the end of combat (60-second cooldown)
Mythic Passive: All Legendary Items will gain 5 armor, and 5 magic resist.
2) Radiant Virtue (Mythic Item)
- 400 Health
- 30 Armor
- 30 Magic Resist
- 20 Ability Haste
Guiding Light: When cast, players will become Transcended, and their maximum health will be enhanced by 10% for 9 seconds. Once Transcended, all allies will gain 25 non-ultimate ability haste within a 1200 radius. The caster and the allies will also be healed by 1.5% of the maximum health, going up to 100% depending on the missing health of the champion. The healing is doubled on self.
Mythic Passive: All Legendary items gain 100 health
3) Iceborn Gauntlet (Mythic Item)
- 400 Health
- 40 Armor
- 20 Ability Haste
Spellblade: When used, the next attack by the user will gain an additional 100% AoE physical damage while also creating a frostfield for 2.5 seconds. Enemies moving around the field will get slowed by 15% + 0.003% of the user's maximum health. The primary enemy target will get slowed by twice the amount and will deal 10% less damage to the user for 2.5 seconds.
Mythic Passive: All Legendary items will gain 50 Health, 5% Tenacity, and 5% Slow Resist.
4) Goliath's Ascendiary (Mythic Item)
- 800 Health
- 200% Base Health Regeneration
- 20 Ability Haste
Colossal Consumption: The user will charge up a powerful attack against enemy champions across a 600 range for 3 seconds. This charged attack will also drain the enemy and deal bonus physical damage for 50 + 10% of the user's maximum health. It will also heal the user, and 15% of the drained HP will be added to the user's maximum health.
Mythic Passive: All Legendary items will gain 1% increased health and 6% champion size.
5) Rod of Ages (Mythic Item)
- 60 Ability Power
- 300 Health
- 300 Mana
The user will gain 20 Health, 20 Mana, and four ability power every minute for ten times increase to 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 ability power. Once it reaches maximum stacks, players will gain a level.
Mythic Passive: All Legendary Items will gain 5 Ability Haste.
6) Catalyst of Aeons
- 225 Health
- 300 Mana
Eternity: Players will restore mana for 15% of damage taken from champions and restore health for 20% of the mana spent. This can happen up to 15 health per cast. All Toggled abilities will grant players heals for up to 15 health per second.
7) Abyssal Mask
- 500 Health
- 300 Mana
- 40 Magic Resist
- 10 Ability Haste
Eternity: Same as Catalyst of Aeons.
Unmake: All nearby enemies will get cursed, and their magic resistance will get reduced by 5+1.5% of bonus health (maximum 25). Players will gain nine magic resist for every cursed champion.
Only one champion can curse an enemy at a time.
8) Sunfire Aegis (No Longer A Mythic item)
- 400 Health
- 50 Armor
Immolate: Whenever a player takes damage, they will start dealing 15 (+1.75% bonus health) magic damage to all enemies (minions will take 25% more damage and 150% more damage against jungle monsters) for a total of 3 seconds.
Whenever a champion or a jungle monster takes to damage, a stack is added, increasing the damage dealt by this passive ability by 10% for 5 seconds.
9) Turbo Chemtank
- 450 Health
- 50 Magic Resist
- 10 Ability Haste
Active: Supercharged: Users will gain 40% movement speed towards enemies and turrets for 4 seconds. Whenever users a near an enemy, a shockwave will be emitted, slowing all nearby champions by 40% for a total of 1.5 seconds.
10) Randuin's Omen
- 400 Health
- 70 Armor
Active: Humility: All nearby enemies will be slowed by 55% for 2 seconds in League of Legends.
Rock Solid: All incoming damage from enemies is reduced by up to 5 (+0.35% of maximum health) and is capped at 40% of total attack damage.
Critical Resilience: 20% less damage from Critical strikes.
11) Spear of Shojin
- 65 Attack Damage
- 300 Health
- 20 Ability Haste
Dragonforce: All the non-ultimate spells in League of Legends will gain (6+10% of bonus AD for melee champions/ 4+6% of bonus AD for Ranged champions) Ability haste, and reduced to (3+5% of bonus AD for melee/ 42+3% of bonus AD for ranged champions) ability haste for all immobilizing spells.
Exigency: Users gain (15% for Melee champions/10% for Ranged champions) and increased movement speed based on the missing health of the champion (will be capped when the health drops below 33%).
12) Ravenous Hydra
- 65 Attack Damage
- 20 Ability Haste
- 9% Omnivamp
Cleave: All attacks and abilities in League of Legends will deal (60% for melee champions/30% for ranged champions) physical damage within 350 units
Carnivorous: Obtain 0.5 AD and 0.1% Omnivamp whenever an enemy is killed, stacking up to 25 AD and 5% Omnivamp. 50% of these stacks are lost to death.
Cleave will not work on structures.
It will only hit targets once per attack or ability every 10 seconds.
Thus, many items are introduced and changed with League of Legends' pre-season 2022. The developers want to expand the game quite massively and enhance what players can or cannot do in the game.