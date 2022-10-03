League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in knockout: Match schedule, dates, and more

The group-stage matches in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in phase have officially come to an end. The brackets have been finalized, and two teams, namely Fnatic and DRX, have already qualified for the main event.

The rest of the teams will have to play four best-of-five matches. Based on those results, two more teams will be selected.

It is important to note that when the best-of-five matches begin, the teams' performances in the best-of-one matches won't matter.

The two formats have completely different environments and rules. Certain teams will perform better or worse depending on their strengths in these formats.

Full schedule for the play-in knockout stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The schedule for the play-in knockout stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is listed below:

October 3, 2022

Saigon Buffalo vs MAD Lions (1:00 pm CT)

Detonation FocusMe vs Loud (6:00 pm CT)

October 4, 2022

Evil Geniuses vs TBD (1:00 pm CT)

RNG vs TBD (6:00 pm CT)

In the schedule above, TBD stands for "To Be Declared." The teams that win their matches on October 3, 2022, will take those spots.

The winners of the first match on October 3, 2022, will face Evil Geniuses the next day. Meanwhile, the winners of the second match will face RNG (Royal Never Give Up).

The winners of the matches on October 4, 2022, will then qualify for the main event at League of Legends Worlds 2022. The losers, on the other hand, will all be knocked out of the tournament.

These matches will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games.

Out of all the knockout matches in the League of Legends Worlds 2022 play-in stage, the fixtures on October 3, 2022, will be the most interesting.

Apart from MAD Lions, every other team in the tournament is considered to be at an equal level. MAD Lions can be thought of as a bit better, though there is a possibility that Saigon Buffalo will upset the European team.

The Loud vs DetonatioN FocusMe match will also be entertaining as both teams have an energetic approach to their game. They do not care much about precise macro play, where teams farm for 25 minutes before even taking on a single fight.

Loud and DetonatioN FocusMe are both bloodthirsty teams who will jump at each other's throats right from the start. They will likely keep going at it until one of them crumbles under the pressure.

Whatever happens on October 3, 2022, the ultimate outcome will only be determined on October 4, 2022.

There is a chance for a Europe vs North America encounter in the first match on October 4, 2022, if the MAD Lions beat Saigon Buffalo.

Meanwhile, either Loud or DetonatioN FocusMe will face Royal Never Give Up in the second game on October 4, 2022. Whichever team wins between the two will have a hard time against RNG, as they are one of the best teams in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes