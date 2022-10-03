League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-in Day 4 results: DRX and Fnatic qualify for Group Stage

The fourth day of the best-of-one games at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Play-in stage has officially come to an end, and all the are brackets locked for the next round of games.

The two teams that managed to come out unscathed from their Play-in brackets were Fnatic and DRX. Both these teams finished first in their respective Play-in groups and have directly qualified for the main event.

The rest of the teams will now take part in four best-of-five matches, and only two teams will proceed to the next stage. The remaining teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Results, standings, and overview after Day 4 at League of Legends Worlds 2022

The final standings after Day 4 of the Play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022 are as provided below:

Group A Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Fnatic 5 4 1 Evil Geniuses 6 5 2 Loud 6 3 3 Detonation FocusMe 6 3 3 Beyond Gaming 5 2 3 Chiefs 5 0 5

Group B Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses DRX 5 5 0 RNG 5 4 1 MAD Lions 5 3 2 Saigon Buffalo 5 2 3 Isurus 5 1 4 Istanbul Wildcats 5 0 5

Based on the tables, it is quite clear that things became really complicated in Group A of the Play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2022. If fans are confused, a few of the teams have six games because they were forced to play tie-breakers to determine the seeding.

However, Fnatic won their game against Beyond Gaming and directly qualified for the main event even before the tie-breakers were played. The next time Fnatic plays a game in the tournament will be after October 7, 2022.

Fnatic has been quite phenomenal so far at Worlds 2022, and the team has had consistently exceptional performances, barring one loss against Loud. The rest of the teams from Group A, however, are not looking too good right now.

Evil Geniuses has been inconsistent up until this point, and it is unclear how they will perform in the best-of-five games. Loud has been quite energetic, but the team clearly lacks the skill and experience to fight against some of the biggest teams in the world. The same can be said about Detonation FocusMe as well.

Apart from that, either Loud or Detonation FocusMe will have to face RNG in a best-of-five game to qualify for the main event. Unfortunately, the team that goes up against RNG will have a very low chance of making it to the main event. However, things have been extremely smooth in Group B, with DRX being the clear favorite this far.

But the scoreboard does not reflect the entire story, and DRX had an interesting game today. In the match against the MAD Lions, DRX was very close to losing and was able to grab the win out of sheer luck. In fact, MAD Lions made a few mistakes during the game that led to a heartbreaking loss.

In any case, apart from DRX, the rest of the teams (namely RNG, MAD Lions, and Saigon Buffalo) will have to play best-of-five games to qualify for the main stage of League of Legends Worlds 2022. RNG is the only team among these that will surely make it into the main stage.

