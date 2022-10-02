Riot Games set to introduce Champion Select Anonymity, Loadout Recommender, and more for League of Legends' pre-season 2023

On September 30th, 2022, Riot Games announced some exciting changes that will be coming to League of Legends. This time, they are focusing more on the out-of-game experience, with a focus on Champion Select.

There are three major topics that they covered that we will go in depth on in this article: Champion Select Anonymity, Pick Order Swapping, and Loadout Recommender. These are all upcoming changes, with plans to be launched by the end of the year.

Riot also announced some smaller changes that are coming immediately. These will focus on matchmaking improvements and adjustments by tinkering with the hidden MMR system. Essentially, these aim to create higher match parity, reducing the number of smurfs and new players in the same lobby based on who has many ranked games this season.

Exploring upcoming changes to League of Legends

Champion Select Anonymity

Dodging has been a prevalent and powerful tool for players to use across all ranks when climbing in League of Legends. The developers have acknowledged that dodging a lobby should be used in some rare, legitimate cases, but they also realize that it is usually not used in good faith.

Many League of Legends players will use external websites to analyze their teammates the moment that Champion Select begins. They will see who has been playing well, who is going to play their main champion, and who is first-timing a new character in ranked.

This is not what Riot Games wants dodges to be used for, so they plan to introduce anonymity in Champion Select. Usernames will no longer be displayed, meaning you will not be able to research your teammates before the game starts.

Pick Order Swapping

WIld Rift, a Riot Games mobile version of League of Legends, has had this feature since its inception. Instead of asking someone to pick your champion for you, you will now be able to request to swap your pick order. This is undoubtedly a fantastic change that has been long overdue.

No more are the days of typing back and forth with your teammates, trying to determine if you have each other's champion, if you plan on changing your pick depending on what the enemy has, or any other complications that arise from the current system. Pick Order Swapping is an incredible change that League of Legends players have been asking for, for some time.

Loadout Recommender

A sneak peak into the Loadout Recommender (Image via Riot Games)

A recent addition to League of Legends in past seasons was the item recommendation portion of the in-game item shop. This was a great addition for new players who had no idea what items do, but veterans quickly realized that the recommendations were rarely correct.

The system has made many adjustments to get to where it is now, but it can still be deeply flawed. It may tell you to buy a Dorans Ring for support, or recommend an anti-heal item against a single healing champion in a game of League of Legends.

The League of Legends' Loadout Recommender will surely come up with some issues once it is added to the game. The new system will recommend a few different rune sets, each based around a different playstyle.

It will be a great addition for new players, but it is almost certain that this A.I. will not be able to recommend the perfect rune set in most scenarios. It will likely need to be tweaked a few times before players will be able to rely on it. At least you won't be taking a lethal tempo on Soraka by accident anymore.

