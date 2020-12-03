League of Legends patch 10.25 will enable “high level player data” for better item recommendations

League of Legends preseason 11 patch 10.23 brought a ton of item changes to the MOBA, which sought to do away with a lot of how purchasing and item interactions worked in the game.

With the inclusion of the latest Mythic Items, champion itemizations have changed drastically, and the League of Legends meta is under disarray.

As the new builds focus more on one particular Mythic core and the purchase items situationally; blindly going for the same build in every game is not at all recommended.

This has created a lot of confusion among League of Legends players as to which build path they should take, and how they should itemize based on the game state that they’re in.

So, to help them out, Riot Games will be enabling a feature in the shop that will allow those who are struggling with items to get a glimpse of what the professional players are doing.

League of Legends patch 10.25 will be bringing a lot of balance changes both to items and champions, along with this quality of life update

League of Legends patch 10.25 will allow you to see pro builds

Something else coming in 10.25 is that we're enabling the high level player data to fuel the new Recommended Items tab.



These still aren't 100% optimal, but should represent the current trends for what high level players are considering viable choices on each champion. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 2, 2020

In a recent tweet, League of Legends Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter talked about the upcoming quality of life update that the MOBAS item shop will be receiving in patch 10.25.

Yetter wrote:

Advertisement

“Something else coming in 10.25 is that we're enabling the high level player data to fuel the new Recommended Items tab. These still aren't 100% optimal, but should represent the current trends for what high level players are considering viable choices on each champion.”

Globally pooled, the more data we have the better it can be so we use all of it. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) December 2, 2020

However, the “high-level player data” will not be completely optimal, according to Yetter. Players should only be using the recommendations as a roadmap to get a better understanding of how the new items work, and how best they can suit the situation at hand.

The major overhaul of the entire item system makes League of Legends feel like a completely new game, and it will take players a significant amount of time to get used to it.

League of Legends still requires a lot of balance changes, and patch 10.25 is set to be a big one as Riot are looking to make this the final version update of 2020.